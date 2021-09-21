Bolsonaro is the target of jokes and questions about his mental health in the corridors of the UN

Ranking published by the consultancy Future Brand on the reputation of countries points out that Brazil lost ten positions in the 2020 ranking, compared to the previous year. In 57th place, the country was surpassed, among others, by Kazakhstan, Panama or Egypt in terms of “international brand”.

“Consider Jair Bolsonaro,” says the report. “He could be popular now thanks to emergency aid. But foreign investments have left the country and unemployment is at record.”

What the ranking brings is, in the end, a reflection of what is also seen in the corridors of international organizations.

At the headquarters of the United Nations (UN), where Bolsonaro will be the first to rise to the pulpit to deliver the opening speech of the General Assembly, on Tuesday (21), his name is accompanied by jocular comments, inquiring about his mental faculties and indignation in the face of threats to democracy.

The organization’s ambassadors and senior officials are clear: the damage done by the Brazilian president to Brazil’s international image was enormous in different areas and just changing the tone of the speech will not be enough.

Bolsonaro was the target of 32 letters and communications from independent UN rapporteurs, in just two and a half years of government, denouncing human rights violations committed by the government. The communications, kept confidential for months, refer to topics such as police violence, pandemics, dictatorship, press, housing, education, racism and many others.

In addition to the letters, the UN received dozens of other letters and communications that the organization received with complaints made by NGOs, activists and indigenous peoples against the Brazilian president, in addition to at least five accusations filed with the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court in The Hague.

The malaise is also due to the campaign that Brazil was part of to undermine the credibility of international entities, still under the management of Ernesto Araújo, at Itamaraty.

Without credibility and ridiculed, the president faces an international community that, before returning to give some credit to the Brazilian, hopes to see the reconstruction of institutions, the defense of the rule of law, the resumption of social and environmental policies and strategies that were dismantled by the government in just two and a half years.

Experienced international negotiators warn that Bolsonaro will have to change much more than his speech. And this is not in Planalto’s plans.

With column information from Jamil Chad