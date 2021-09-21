Bolsonaro’s fables bring to Brazilians, in addition to shame, loss – 21/09/2021

It is easy for a president to convince himself that lies are true when his political survival depends on those lies.

In the opening speech of the UN General Assembly, Jair Bolsonaro showed that he was convinced of his own fables. In front of an audience of world leaders, the president affirmed, among other self-congratulatory speeches, that Brazil, under his government, had “recovered credibility in the world” and became “one of the best destinations for foreign investment” .

If the president has taken this out of his own head, it is necessary to ask where the advisors were who had the duty to correct it and who did not.

The crisis in Brazil’s reputation (which is the opposite of “conquering credibility”) is visible and glaring for anyone who has contact with foreigners, but, in case of doubt, it can also be confirmed by numbers.

A survey released in February by the image management consultancy Curado & Associados showed that 92% of the 1,179 texts published in the seven most relevant foreign media in the world throughout 2020 were unfavorable to the Brazilian government, whose agent was classified as “incompetent”, “vulnerable ” and “irresponsible”.

This is the exact opposite of having “recovered credibility before the world”.

Likewise, by claiming that Brazil has become “one of the best destinations for foreign investment”, Bolsonaro only proved to be invulnerable to reality.

Brazil was the country in Latin America that had the biggest drop in foreign investment in 2020, according to the Global Investment Trends Monitor released in June by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development.

The pandemic jeopardized investments in all Latin American countries, but it was Brazil that took the biggest fall — which is not surprising, given that no neighbor has a president with 136 impeachment requests in Congress and every other day ,

threatens to suspend elections in the country.

Political instability is the best instrument to scare off investors and, consequently, the most efficient form of self-harm that a government can impose on itself.

The low volume of investments makes the circulation of the dollar decrease, which depreciates the real and pushes prices up. High inflation forces interest rates to rise, which in turn increases the country’s indebtedness and fiscal problem — again scaring off investors.

It doesn’t help to break this negative and never-ending cycle a president who takes to the stage of the UN to embarrass his country by saying nonsense.

That Bolsonaro needs lies to survive is known. But if he decided to use them in front of the world with the purpose of “promoting” Brazil, all he managed to do was prove that, as a seller, he is a great president.