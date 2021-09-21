Bolsonaro’s son displays weapons and says: “Hello, CPI”

Renan Bolsonaro, son 04 of Jair Bolsonaro, visited a gun store this Monday and took the opportunity to mock Covid’s CPI in a post made through the stories tool, on Instagram. “Hello, CPI,” wrote the president’s heir in the video and exhibits more than eight models of revolvers.







Renan Bolsonaro visited gun shop Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

The store, which Renan visited, says in the description of its profile on social networks that it sells “fishing, camping, diving, firearms, airsoft and pressure carbines items” and “ships them all over Brazil”.

Last week, Renan entered the commission’s sights because of his relationship with businessman Marconny Albernaz de Faria. In testimony, the lobbyist said that he has known Jair Renan for about two years and that he has even used the president’s son’s box at Mané Garrincha stadium, in Brasília, to celebrate his birthday.

The businessman also stated that he guided Jair Renan in the creation of his company by appointing a tax lawyer to help him. “He wanted to create an influencer company, and then I just introduced him to a fellow tax expert who could help open that company,” he told CPI.

*With information from Estadão Content