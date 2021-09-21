bonus for voluntary reduction is already in effect; see how it works

Since September 1st, the Incentive Program for the Voluntary Reduction of Electric Energy Consumption. It was created by the government amid the country’s worst water crisis in 91 years. This is one of the measures aimed at controlling the problem, which has increased the electricity tariff several times.

The expectation is that, until the month of December of this year, the measure can last. It consists of providing a bonus of R$ 50.00 for every 100 kWh saved. Reductions of 10% to 20% will be subsidized according to the federal government’s project. It is important to emphasize that there is no special bonus for those who save 20% or more; will be the same amount.

How the analysis works

The parameters for analysis will be the consumption records in the period from September to December 2020 in relation to 2021. Therefore, if the numbers show a reduction of 10% to 20% in the same period, the bonus process is carried out automatically.

The measure starts at exactly the same time that the electricity bill is increased and reaches 6.78% of the average tariff. According to the National Electric Energy Agency – ANEEL, these measures became necessary due to the increase in energy generation, which, with the water crisis, started to occur more frequently through thermoelectric plants.

The interesting thing is that the bonuses should generate an expense around R$339 million to public coffers. However, according to the Ministry of Mines and Energy, it will be much cheaper than the expenses that would be used in thermoelectric plants. In this case, the government counts on the people’s capacity for economy and conscience.

In addition to the bonus, the consumer will have important discounts on the electricity bill, if they reach the target stipulated by the government. To access the bonus, it will not be necessary to no registration. The entire process will be fully automatic and the customer must be informed.