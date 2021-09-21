Booster dose increases protection, says company

Johnson & Johnson said today that a second dose of Janssen vaccine against covid-19, given about two months after the first, increased its effectiveness to 94% in the United States against moderate to severe forms of the disease.

This compares to 70% protection with the single dose, which has been applied in all countries, including Brazil. The data will help the company defend a booster dose with US regulators.

Johnson & Johnson has now “generated evidence that a booster injection further increases protection against COVID-19,” said Chief Scientific Officer Paul Stoffels in a statement.

The company, which has Janssen as its pharmaceutical arm, said a booster given two months after the first dose raised antibody levels four to six times.

When given six months after the first dose, antibody levels increased twelvefold, according to data released last month, suggesting a large improvement in protection with the longer interval between doses.

Side effects with two doses were comparable to those seen in studies with the single dose vaccine. The data has not yet been peer reviewed but will be submitted for publication in the coming months.

Johnson & Johnson said it has submitted data to the FDA (US federal agency) and plans to submit it to other regulators, the WHO (World Health Organization) and other vaccine advisory groups around the world to inform its decision-making.

The study

The two-dose Phase 3 trial with up to 30,000 participants tested the effectiveness of a second dose given 56 days after the first in adults aged 18 years and older.

Although the study found that two doses of the vaccine were 94% effective in the United States in preventing moderate to severe illness, there was only 1 case in the vaccine group and 14 in the placebo group.

The study had a short follow-up period of about 36 days, but found that a second dose was well tolerated, the company said.

The company also said that evidence from a study of nearly 400,000 people in the United States who received the single dose showed the vaccine was 79% effective in preventing covid-19 infections and 81% in preventing hospitalizations compared with 1 .52 million people of the same profile who were not vaccinated.

The company said there was no evidence of reduced effectiveness over the duration of the study from March to late July – a period that included the impact of the Delta variant.

The vaccine’s effectiveness in the real-world study varied with age. For those under age 60, the vaccine was 86% effective in preventing hospitalization versus 78% for those age 60 and over.

*With information from Reuters agency