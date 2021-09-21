Botafogo seeks to resolve debt of R$ 50 million at Nilton Santos Stadium, concession term and naming rights

Married Botafogo, O Nilton Santos it is a revenue opportunity, but it has big challenges to be solved. Among them are the debt of almost R$ 50 million from Botafogo Company, which manages the stadium and the concession period. The club owns the space until 2031 and is trying to extend the deadline with the town hall.

– Like everything else at Botafogo, Nilton Santos has a debt and a legal problem. The stadium concession is in the name of Companhia Botafogo, this company has a debt of 49 million reais and the concession ends in 10 years. Since we got here, we’ve been working to monetize costs. Nilton Santos is a multi-sport stadium, but it is in a location with few alternatives, I was raised there in Encantado, a nearby neighborhood, I know the need in the region. Making a big investment takes more time. With naming rights, no investor can name a property if they cannot use it for 20 years – explained the CEO Jorge Braga, to the “Lance!”.

Botafogo’s idea is to use the stadium in addition to football, in order to generate more revenue and attract investors.

– We have a very large debt and the concession, we work to resolve both things. We are discussing alternatives with the City Hall to change the scope of the stadium so that it is not only focused on football, but that it can host concerts, have restaurants, schools, change its original destination and attract investment. We have interested partners, but I need more concession time and solve the debt to make this possible. It’s no use for the guy to invest and drop less than R$50 million, I need to guarantee that he won’t keep the stadium’s debts. We’ve been working on it since I arrived, it’s well underway, I won’t promise anything because I don’t like it, but we understand that Nilton Santos has a lot of opportunity for the region, football and Botafogo – said Jorge Braga.