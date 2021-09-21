Botafogo surpasses Vasco and 7 more, does more with less and advances towards Serie A – 20/09/2021

There are 12 games, with 10 wins, one draw and one defeat. Botafogo reacted in an incredible and even unexpected way with Enderson Moreira in charge. The team is, little by little, gaining positions, entered the zone of access to the first division, the so-called “G-4”, and in the most recent rounds surpassed the CRB, reaching the third position in the Series B of the Brazilian Championship.

The team was 11th before the arrival of the coach and has since surpassed eight of the ten teams ahead of them: Brusque, Operário, Sampaio Corrêa, Vasco, CRB, Avaí, Guarani and Náutico, beaten on Saturday by 3-1 in Rio de Janeiro. With 37 goals, they have the best attack in the second division, three more than Alviverde de Campinas, second in this ranking.

Nenê in his debut for Vasco, in a game against CRB, in Maceió, for the B Series of the Brazilian Championship Image: Rafael Ribeiro/Vasco

With a lower budget than Vasco, the other from Rio de Janeiro sec., Botafogo residents do more with less. The Vasco team, by the way, would be two points behind the CRB, fourth place, close to the Serie A classification zone, if it weren’t for the goals they conceded at the end of their last two games, both ended 1-1, against the Alagoas team. and the Cruise.

