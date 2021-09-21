Brain and intestine: a curious association. How our microbiome can affect mental health | Science & Mathematics

Ricardo José Giordano

At first glance, the brain and intestine are far apart: the brain, isolated inside the skull, at the top of our body; the (large) intestine, at the lower end of the abdomen. But as Shakespeare wrote, “There is more between heaven and earth, Horatio, than our vain philosophy dreams of.” The same seems to be true of these two organs of our body. from Nature magazine and in other scientific communication vehicles, many of them in recent years, approaching a very interesting subject: the influence of bacteria on our mental health.

Almost all tissues and organs in our body, especially the intestinal tract, communicate with the brain; that’s not news. But what has been a surprise is the influence on the brain of microorganisms that grow in our gut, predominantly in the large intestine. Yes, increasingly, researchers around the world have reported new findings indicating that intestinal bacteria (microbiome) affect our mental health in quite unexpected ways. For now, many of these studies have been carried out in laboratory models, such as mice, but some have already been confirmed, even preliminary, in humans. These are robust results, which can have important implications for our diet and lifestyle.

In 2006, neuroscientist Jane Foster observed behavioral differences between healthy mice and mice that lack an gut microbiome. His study was received with considerable skepticism by the scientific community, which still did not understand and did not accept this curious connection. However, since then, the thousands of scientific articles published on the subject have left even the most skeptical researchers without arguments. The evidence is increasingly solid and numerous. Diseases such as Parkinson’s and autism, among others, can originate, at least in some cases, in the intestine.

In 1817, English surgeon James Parkinson described the first symptoms of the disease that would in the future be known by his name (Parkinson’s disease). Back then, Dr. James reported the episode of a patient who, in addition to numbness and tingling in his arms and hands, had a swollen abdomen; he prescribed laxatives for the patient, who improved from all symptoms. That is, the bowel disorders somehow seemed to induce symptoms similar to those in patients in the early stages of Parkinson’s disease. It is known that some patients, before developing Parkinson’s disease, have intestinal problems. This is not to say that anyone with bowel disorders will develop Parkinson’s disease, but it is a peculiar association.

What leads to the development of Parkinson’s disease is still not well understood. It is known that it is due to the degeneration of the nerves responsible for controlling movement. More specifically, a protein present in nerves called alpha-synuclein changes its conformation, inducing the formation of protein aggregates, which are toxic to neurons. How and why this protein changes its conformation is the big question. In fact, the formation of protein aggregates is a mechanism shared with many neurodegenerative diseases. In the case of Alzheimer’s, it’s the beta-amyloid and tau proteins that seem to be the villains of the story.

In 2015, neurologist Robert Friedland proposed a theory for the emergence of Parkinson’s disease: that proteins from bacteria that live in our intestine are responsible for the formation of protein aggregates. That’s because many of these bacteria that live in our gut produce proteins “like” alpha-synuclein. To prove his hypothesis, he fed laboratory mice with bacteria that produce one of these proteins, called “curli”, and observed an increase in alpha-synuclein aggregates in their brains. In 2020, another research group in California independently confirmed these findings and further noted that the mice had motor problems, symptoms similar to those of Parkinson’s disease.

How does the bacterial protein (curli) manage to reach the brain and induce alpha-synuclein aggregation? One possibility is transmission via the vagus nerve, one of the main nerves that connects the intestine (and other organs) to the base of the brain. In the past, in the 1970s, surgical removal of this nerve was a common procedure to reduce the production of gastric juice and the formation of peptic ulcers. Interestingly it has been observed that people who have undergone this treatment are less likely to develop Parkinson’s disease. Here a parenthesis is important. Parkinson’s disease (as well as other neurological diseases) is likely to be multifactorial. That is, there are several conditions that can lead to its emergence in an individual and the microbiome is possibly just one of them.

If Parkinson’s disease can have its origins in the bacteria in the gut (at least for some patients), it is likely that other diseases of the nervous system also have it. Immunologist Eran Elinav has always been intrigued by the fact that different patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis syndrome (ALS) have such great variability in disease development: while many deteriorate rapidly, some progress slowly. Famous physicist Stephen Hawking was diagnosed at age 21 with ALS and given a life expectancy of 2-3 years; he lived to be 76 years old.

One possibility, thought the researcher, is that the patient’s microbiome (something that can vary greatly from one individual to another) influences the course of the disease. Using genetically modified mice that suffer from ALS, his research group found that animals without a microbiome (killed by antibiotics, or that were born without bacteria in the intestine) develop symptoms of the disease much more quickly. Carefully analyzing the microbiome of healthy mice, it was observed that some species of bacteria alleviate the symptoms of the disease while others aggravate them. One of these species of bacteria, called “Akkermansia muciniphila”, appears to have its beneficial effect because it produces nicotinamide, a molecule also known as vitamin B3.

Patients with ALS generally have lower levels of vitamin B3 in the blood and brain, and some clinical studies with a small number of patients, carried out in the past, have already indicated that supplementation with vitamin B3 alleviates the symptoms of ALS. Eran Elinav is planning new, more complete and comprehensive studies to better assess the effect of vitamin B3 supplementation in these patients. Let’s wait for the new results.

The influence of the microbiome is not restricted to the individual and possibly also affects the future generation. Epidemiological studies indicate that infections in pregnant women increase the chances of a child being born with autism syndrome. Experiments with mice corroborate this observation, although it is difficult to reproduce the symptoms of autism in these animals. Even with these experimental limitations, pregnant mice treated with substances that induce a strong immune response (eg, RNA, a component commonly found in viruses) have been observed to give birth to offspring with behaviors similar to those of autistic children (anxiety and repetitive movements). Again, it is very difficult to draw a parallel between the behavior of an animal, such as a mouse, and a human being; but they are elements that add to the epidemiological observations and intrigue researchers.

Another bacterium that seems to “help” our brain was identified by the research group of neurobiologist Mauro Costa-Mattioli, from Baylor College of Medicine, in Houston, USA. He isolated a species of bacteria (Lactobacillus reuteri) that appears to improve the symptoms of these “autistic” mice. And the discovery was made in a very curious way. When “autistic” mice are bred together with healthy mice (which have the L. reuteri bacteria in their gut) they heal by an unusual mechanism. A common behavior of mice is to eat feces; when “autistic” mice live with, and eat the faeces of healthy mice, they ingest the bacterium L. reuteri, which alleviates and improves disease symptoms (anxiety and repetitive motions). Dr. Mauro still does not know how this bacterium works, but he suspects that it is some substance produced and secreted by it that is taken to the brain. His group is studying different variants of L. reuteri to identify this substance.

Other diseases, such as Alzheimer’s and depression, are in the sights of researchers around the world, who are looking for possible associations between the onset and/or worsening of the disease and the patient’s microbiome. The effect of the microbiome on our health has been the subject of several blogs I’ve written, such as recently, when we discussed its influence on muscle recovery in marathon runners. We’ve also talked about the beneficial effects of dietary fiber on our microbiome. Regarding nutrition, a study by Stanford researchers and published this year showed that fermented foods (rich in bacteria and yeast) reduce levels of inflammatory markers, even compared to individuals who eat a healthy diet, rich in vegetables, fruits and fiber (but not consuming fermented foods – see NY Times story, listed below for further reading). That is, our eating habits influence our microbiome, which in turn, modulates our health.

The truth is that this field of study is still very recent. First, because we didn’t have the tools to study the microbiome in the detail we needed. For example, many of the species of bacteria present in our intestines (and in nature) are difficult to grow in the laboratory. They just don’t grow properly in a Petri dish because we can’t reproduce the environment where they live. Without being able to grow them, it is difficult to know the substances they produce. Today, with advances in genomics and techniques for sequencing genetic material, we can not only identify all bacteria, fungi and viruses that live in our bodies, but also know their metabolic status (eg, nutrients they contain consume and what substances they produce). Therefore, the coming decades promise to be very stimulating, as we better understand the relationship between food, microbiome and health.

Ricardo José Giordano is Associate Professor at the Department of Biochemistry, Institute of Chemistry, University of São Paulo. Doctor in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology. MD Anderson Cancer Center Postdoctoral (Texas, USA).

Further reading

1) How gut microbes could drive brain disorders – https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-021-00260-3

2) How Fermented Foods May Alter Your Microbiome and Improve Your Health (How fermented foods can alter your microbiome and improve your health) https://www.nytimes.com/2021/08/13/well/eat/yogurt- kimchi-kombucha-microbiome.html?.?mc=aud_dev&ad-keywords=auddevgate&gclid=CjwKCAjw3_KIBhA2EiwAaAAlisf7xm7LJ1XwfioihtPSkw7nnKbBdxoE01fQCAjw1

3) A champion gut! – https://blogs.oglobo.globo.com/ciencia-matematica/post/um-intestino-campeao.html

4) Fibers, microorganisms, and our health – https://blogs.oglobo.globo.com/ciencia-matematica/post/fibras-microorganismos-e-nossa-saude.html