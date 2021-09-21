Brazil completes a week with a moving average of deaths by Covid above 500; total passes 591 thousand | Coronavirus

Brazil registered this Monday (20) 248 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, with the total number of deaths reaching 591,034 since the start of the pandemic. With this, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days was at 557 –above the 500 mark for the seventh day in a row. Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the variation was +6% and points out a trend of stability for the sixth day, after 22 consecutive days in the fall.

The number of cases registered in 24 hours was negative due to the removal of more than 12 thousand diagnoses in the balance of the Ceará (see below).

The numbers are in the new survey of the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20:00 this Monday. The balance is based on data from the state departments of Health.

See the sequence of the last week in the moving average:

Tuesday (14): 520

Wednesday (15): 597

Thursday (16): 582

Friday (17): 546

Saturday (18): 565

Sunday (19): 558

Monday (20): 557

On July 31, Brazil again recorded a moving average of deaths below 1,000, after a period of 191 consecutive days with higher values. From March 17th to May 10th, there were 55 days in a row with this moving average above 2,000. At the worst moment of this period, the average reached a record 3,125, on April 12th.

Six states appear with an upward trend in deaths: RR, AP, TO, BA, ES, RJ.

the state of Acre there were no cases or deaths within 24 hours. Already Ceará, Roraima and Sergipe they did not record deaths in their last day bulletins.

In confirmed cases, since the beginning of the pandemic 21,234,372 Brazilians have had or have the new coronavirus, with -2,389 of those confirmed on the last day. The number was negative due to the removal of more than 12 thousand records in Ceará. The moving average in the last 7 days was 32,758 diagnoses per day, which results in a variation of +71% in relation to the cases registered on average two weeks ago, starting to indicate a trend of high.

The Department of Health of Ceará reported that the reduction of 12,028 cases was made after a correction in the system that concentrates the data., and that this correction may again influence the numbers in the coming days. Not counting the state, Brazil would have registered 9,639 cases on the day.

The moving average of cases had been in a sequence of fall for 18 days in a row until last week, approaching 15 thousand diagnoses daily, but jumped to above 30 thousand due to the insertion of tens of thousands of repressed cases after an adjustment in the system that concentrates these data. Over three days last week, RJ and SP together included more than 150,000 case records because of this problem, which resulted in this jump in the average.

At its worst, the curve of the national moving average reached the mark of 77,295 new daily cases, on June 23 this year.

Total deaths: 591,034

591,034 Record of deaths within 24 hours: 248

248 Average of new deaths in the last 7 days: 557 (14-day variation: +6%)

557 (14-day variation: +6%) Total confirmed cases: 21,234,372

21,234,372 Registration of confirmed cases within 24 hours: -2,389

-2,389 Average of new cases in the last 7 days: 32,758 (variation in 14 days: +71%)

On the rise (6 states): RR, AP, TO, BA, ES, RJ

RR, AP, TO, BA, ES, RJ In stability (11 states): AC, PR, SC, SP, GO, RN, PA, MG, RS, PB, AM

AC, PR, SC, SP, GO, RN, PA, MG, RS, PB, AM Falling (9 states and the DF): AL, MT, DF, PE, MA, MS, RO, PI, CE, SE

This comparison takes into account the average of deaths in the last 7 days until the publication of this balance in relation to the average registered two weeks ago (understand the criteria used by the G1 to analyze pandemic trends).

It is noteworthy that there are states in which the low average number of deaths can lead to large percentage variations. Moving average data is generally in decimal numbers and rounded to facilitate the presentation of the data.

See the situation in the states

ES: 22%

MG: -3%

RJ: 21%

SP: 11%

DF: -25%

GO: 8%

MS: -41%

MT: -21%

AC: 0%

AM: -10%

AP: 33%

PA: 0%

RO: -50%

RR: 60%

TO: 29%

AL: -18%

BA: 26%

EC: -58%

MA: -29%

PB: -9%

PE: -27%

PI: -56%

RN: 5%

SE: -78%

Consortium of press vehicles

Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between G1, O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, who have been working collaboratively since June 8 to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (learn more most).

