Brazil has 248 deaths in 24 h and an average of 557

Brazil had today 248 deaths by covid-19. However, on Mondays this number is usually lower, due to a damming of data that takes place on weekends.

On average, 557 people died from the disease. The data were obtained by the consortium of press vehicles, of which the UOL is part, with the state health departments.

The moving average of deaths is the calculation of the daily average of deaths from the number of the last 7 days. The number is considered the most reliable for analyzing the progress or return of the pandemic, as it manages to correct the fluctuations in data from the health departments that occur on weekends and holidays, when states work on a shift schedule.

In total, 591,034 deaths resulting from covid-19 have been registered in Brazil.

Acre, Ceará, Roraima and Sergipe have not had any deaths since 20:00 yesterday. Acre also had no new cases.

São Paulo registered only 5 deaths in the last 24 hours due to instability in the registration program. In a statement, the state health department reported that it had notified the Ministry of Health about the problem, but has not yet received any feedback.

Today, -2,389 new cases have been registered. The negative number is due to a review made by Ceará, which changed the registration systems. With that, the state reduced more than 12 thousand cases. In total, 21,234,372 coronavirus diagnoses have been made in Brazil since the beginning of the pandemic.

See a note from the Ceará Secretariat of Health: “The Secretariat of Health of the State of Ceará (SESA) informs that changes have been made that will bring improvements in the process of consolidating IntegraSUS information. With this, some extraction, treatment and extraction processes were corrected. cleaning in the database. Sesa also informs that the changes may influence the general quantitative in the coming days”.

Ministry of Health data

The Ministry of Health announced today that Brazil registered 203 new deaths caused by covid-19 in the last 24 hours. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the disease has caused 590,955 deaths across the country.

According to the ministry’s figures, there were 7,884 confirmed cases of covid-19 in Brazil between yesterday and today, bringing the total infected to 21,247,667 since March 2020.

According to the federal government, there have been 20,230,891 recovered cases of the disease to date, with another 425,821 being followed up.

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the Jair Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, the media UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, G1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health secretariats of the 27 units of the Federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but the attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of the data and its accuracy.