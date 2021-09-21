Brazil is in 57th place in the world ranking of innovation

In ranking released today (20) by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), the Brazil ranks 57th in the Global Innovation Index (IGI) among 132 countries. The country went up five positions compared to last year, but it is 11 positions behind its best placement, 47th, achieved in 2011. The ranking began to be published annually in 2007.

The main weaknesses of the country highlighted in the ranking are Gross capital formation, Ease of starting a business, Ease of obtaining credit and Tariff rate applied. The greatest advances in Brazil in relation to 2020 data were in the indicators of Growth in productivity at work and Total expenditure on software.

In the assessment of the National Confederation of Industry (CNI), the Brazilian position is incompatible with the fact that the country is the 12th largest economy on the planet, in 2020, and with the reality of having a sophisticated business sector. For the organization’s president, Robson Andrade, investments in science, technology and innovation are fundamental for the country’s competitiveness on the international scene.

“An ambitious national strategy, which prioritizes scientific, technological and innovation development to strengthen the industry, will make the economy more dynamic, promoting greater equity and social well-being,” he said.

The IGI is one of the main reference instruments for business leaders, public policy makers and those seeking knowledge about innovation in the world. The different ranking metrics can be used to monitor the performance of a country, comparing it to economies in the same region or the same income group.