Brazil is one of the countries most sensitive to the slowdown of the Chinese economy, says Wells Fargo | finance

Given the status of the China as the world’s second largest economy, a slowdown in Chinese growth is likely to have negative consequences for global economic prospects and financial assets around the world. So, the Wells Fargo created one indicator to measure The country sensitivity to the economic fluctuations of the Asian giant, in which Brazil appears as one of the most vulnerable to the fate of the Chinese economy.

“Our analysis indicates that countries that rely heavily on exports, high commodity prices and that are tightly integrated into China’s financial system should come under greater pressure. In this sense, Singapore and South Korea are often cited as the thermometers of the global economy , given their status as major exporters and would be particularly vulnerable to China.” Brendan McKenna and Jessica Guo.

However, analysts point out that countries like South Africa, Brazil, Chile and Russia they depend heavily on high commodity prices, while each country is also heavily dependent on exporting commodities directly to China.

“An economic slowdown in China would likely result in less demand for commodities and could weigh on each economy. In addition, each of these currencies is highly correlated with commodity prices, while commodity-related companies constitute a large component of each respective index. As a result, individual currencies, as well as local stock markets, could come under pressure,” assess Wells Fargo professionals.

Thus, in the list of countries most exposed, from an economic and financial point of view to China, are Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Brazil, Chile and Russia.

Next, according to the indicator prepared by the American bank, vulnerability is lower for Indonesia, Thailand, Peru, Poland, Mexico, Colombia, Philippines, India, Turkey and Israel.

There are three channels evaluated by Wells Fargo to measure the impacts of the slowdown on the Chinese economy in other countries. The first is the direct relationship with Chinese demand, through the volatility of the currency and stock markets.

“We label countries with exports to China above 6% of GDP as ”highly sensitive.” According to our analysis, and within our sample of countries, Singapore, South Korea, Chile, Thailand and Peru are the more sensitive due to its high level of export exposure to China,” they say. Brazil, in this case, registers a moderate sensitivity, as it exports between 2% and 6% of its GDP to China.

By analyzing the behavior of currencies in relation to fluctuations in the Chinese currency, Wells Fargo also points out that there is a close correlation between the renminbi and the South African rand, the Brazilian real, the Russian ruble, the Polish zloty and the Mexican and Colombian peso.