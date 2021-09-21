Brazil will compete for top in the list of countries with the highest inflation in 2021, says OECD – 09/21/2021 – Market

The consumer price index in Brazil should be among the highest in the world, considering a group of about 20 economies with projections released this Tuesday (21) by the OECD (Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development).

In 2021, only two countries among the 19 selected would have inflation higher than Brazil’s, Turkey (17.8%) and Argentina (47%).

The price index in Brazil is projected at 7.2%, dropping to 4.9% in 2022, which would place the country with the fifth highest inflation on the list, also behind Russia and India, both with 5.5%.

The IPCA, the consumer price index measured by the IBGE and which serves as an inflation target, is at almost 10% in the 12-month period up to August.

The latest market projection, considering the Central Bank’s Focus report, is 8.35% for this year and 4.1% next year.

The 2022 projection of the OECD is practically at the limit of the target, which is up to 5%.

According to a Datafolha survey, more than 70% of Brazilians believe that the government is responsible for high inflation.

Commenting on inflation in emerging countries, the OECD states that there were considerable surprises in price indices that will likely persist for some time. Tighter monetary conditions, however, will help to limit domestic price pressures, particularly in the second half of 2022.

The growth projection for the Brazilian economy in 2022 was revised from 2.5% to 2.3% by the OECD, according to the report. The previous projection had been made in May. For 2021, it went from 3.7% to 5.2%.

With these results, the country would grow below the world average both in 2021 (5.7%) and in 2022 (4.5%). Next year, only two countries in a list of 20 nations would have lower results than Brazil: Japan (2.1%) and Argentina (1.9%).

In a report titled “Keeping the recovery on track,” the OECD claims that world economic growth has accelerated this year, helped by strong support from fiscal and monetary policies, the advance of vaccination in some countries and the resumption of many economic activities.

Global GDP has already surpassed its pre-pandemic level, but “recovery remains very uneven” and activity is still 3.5% below what was estimated before the current crisis for mid-2021. This represents a loss equivalent to a year of economic growth in normal times ($4.5 trillion).

In other words, the world had the so-called “V-shaped recovery” in the level of activity, but this movement left a hole in people’s income that has not yet been filled.

“Closing this gap is essential to minimizing the long-term scarring of the pandemic via jobs and income losses,” says the OECD.

According to the organization, production and employment gaps remain in many countries, particularly in developing economies, where vaccination rates are still low.

The institution says the economic impact of the delta variant coronavirus has been relatively mild in countries with high vaccination rates, but has reduced the short-term momentum elsewhere and increased pressures on global supply chains and costs.

For the OECD, governments need to secure all the necessary resources to vaccinate their populations as quickly as possible, in order to save lives, preserve income and bring the virus under control.

In the most optimistic OECD scenario, the economy could grow 6.25% in 2022 and return to the pre-crisis trend, with faster progress in the distribution of effective vaccines, which would increase consumer and business confidence and spending. At the most pessimistic point, the drop in the rate of vaccination and a possible reduction in the effectiveness of current vaccines could lead to a new closure of activities, and the world would grow by only 3%.

For the organization, it is also necessary to maintain the support of macroeconomic policies, as the short-term perspective is still uncertain and the labor markets have not recovered. However, a clear signal is needed regarding the horizon and the extent to which the rise in inflation will be tolerated, and planning towards the normalization of monetary policy.