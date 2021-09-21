Brazilian Federation of Banks Criticizes Nubank in Interest Charge Debate

The friction between the universe of traditional and centenary banks and Generation Z fintechs has now reached another level. The Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban) published on Sunday (19) a post on its LinkedIn profile that was more like Facebook’s outburst, focusing on a survey that cited Nubank.

The fight started when Zetta published on its Linkedin a report and a comment: “The truth about asymmetries: tariffs from big banks, which complain about the loss of competitiveness, jump above inflation during the pandemic, while the tariffs of fintechs are maintained. ”

The publication had a report of the Value Invests stating that services such as deposits, withdrawals and transfers rose between 9% and 25%, while the accumulated inflation in the same period was 8.35%, according to a study by Idec (Brazilian Consumer Defense Institute).

Zetta is an association founded by Nubank, Google and Mercado Pago that defines itself as an “initiative of several companies that think and execute the future of financial services” and which aims to “ensure a competitive economic environment that results in greater financial inclusion, innovation and customer satisfaction”.

Febraban is the Brazilian Federation of Banks, which decided to go to the debate giving their name and surname. “Zetta, do you really want to tell the ‘truth’? ‘You don’t tell’ to anyone, but we do! Zetta did not say that Nubank, which has a face, size, products and even the name of a bank, prefers not to say a bank, but charges higher interest rates from its customers than the average of the five or 10 large Brazilian banks. Look well!”, begins the text of the Federation, prodding with the informal tone that fintechs in general adopt when treating the client.

Nubank Interest Rates

With exclamation points and reticence, Febraban points out that the Central Bank of Brazil page informs that, in the last week of August, the average interest rate on Nubank’s revolving card was 291.67% per year, “BIGGER” ( in capital letters even in the original) than the average of the 5 large banks, of 271.68%.

In addition, he claims that in non-consigned personal credit, the average rate charged by Nubank was 62.86% at the end of August, while the average for the 10 large banks was 54.54% per year and for the big five, 60.65 % per year. “Let’s go…”

Taxes paid

Febraban goes on to say that fintechs “pay much less tax than banks, which pay 45% on profit, with 25% of IR and 20% of CSLL, while Fintechs pay only 9% or, at most, 15% of CSLL.”

Jobs and pandemic

Finally, Febraban raises some questions: “Really ‘true’? How much did fintechs contribute to taking Brazil out of the crisis in this pandemic? How much credit did you give? Banks gave R$ 5.7 trillion. How much have you donated in health resources? Banks R$2 billion.”

Zetta’s replica hadn’t been done until the close of this report.