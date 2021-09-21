Brazilian stock market closes with crisis in Chinese giant

Evergrande has 1.6 trillion debt and the possibility of default scares investors. Photo: Getty Images.

Evergrande has 1.6 trillion debt and the possibility of default scares investors

China is one of Brazil’s biggest buyers of commodities such as iron ore

Ibovespa closed down 2.32% yesterday (20)

The Brazilian market has been aware of the instabilities that have plagued the Chinese company Evergrande. The civil construction conglomerate is experiencing a crisis and already has an accumulated debt of around US$ 300 billion (almost R$ 1.6 trillion). As China is one of the largest importing markets for Brazilian commodities, the fragile environment in the construction company has been affecting local stock market indicators — the Ibovespa fell by 2.32% after closing yesterday (20).

Other major roles in B3 showed declines. Petrobras shares (PETR4) lost 1.40% in value, while Braskem petrochemical bonds (BRKM5) had an 11.20% loss. Vale (VALE3), a mining company that has China as one of its biggest customers, registered a drop of 3.19%.

Evergrande is considered the second largest company in China, even being part of the Global 500, Fortune magazine’s list that lists the companies with the highest revenue in the world. With a billion dollar debt, the conglomerate was affected by the Covid-19 pandemic crisis.

In 2020, the group asked the local government of Guandong for financial help, as it would not have the cash to pay the salaries for January of this year. After negotiation, investors agreed to postpone the receipt of almost US$ 13 billion to give the company a boost.