Brazilians abroad even report jobs left over

Brazilians in Europe and the United States report an inverse scenario to Brazil in the labor market. While unemployment here remains at high levels, close to the historical record, there is already a resumption of employment there, and in some cases there is a lack of workers.

Brazil has 14.4 million unemployed and an unemployment rate of 14.1% in the second quarter. European countries have much lower rates, such as Portugal (4.3%) and Spain (4.3%). In the United States, unemployment, which was 7.8% a year ago, is at 5.2%. In July, the country had almost 11 million vacancies open, according to the country’s labor statistics secretariat, the highest level in the historical series, which began in December 2000.

‘I get work opportunities weekly’

Fernanda Naconeski, 31, moved to London, England, six years ago Image: Personal archive

Fernanda Naconeski, 31, from Curitiba, emigrated to London, England, six years ago, fearing violence in Brazil. During the pandemic, the sales strategy specialist was unemployed for a few months.

“The company I used to work for decided to close the London office and let the UK employees go. It was very difficult to be without a job in the pandemic,” he says.

But Fernanda has already found a new job and reports that Brazilian friends who became unemployed have also returned to the market.

With the recovery of the economy, especially in this second half of 2021, I noticed that there are many vacancies. I receive job opportunities from recruiters weekly.

In the United Kingdom (England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland), the unemployment rate reached 4.7% in the second quarter of this year, up from 5.2% at the end of 2020. In June, for example, they were created 182,000 jobs. The region had a 4% rate before the pandemic.

summer brought jobs

Flávia Faccini, 41, from São Bernardo do Campo (SP), arrived in Lisbon, Portugal, in early 2019, also in search of a safer place and to escape political tension in Brazil. He soon found employment in commerce but lost it in the pandemic.

Despite the scare, she got a new job a short time later, as a relationship manager at a chain of mills and bakeries.

She says that the summer of 2021 (between June and September, in the Northern Hemisphere) proved to be a watershed for many Brazilians who found themselves without a job in Portugal.

Jobs always go up in the summer, but last year there just weren’t any. This year, you can see that the economy is back, and there are jobs again.

‘With the vaccination, I’m recovering my income’

Pedro Richardson, 46, has lived in Europe for 18 years Image: Personal archive

London resident Pedro Richardson, 46, felt the brunt of the loss of income in the pandemic. He has been living in Europe for 18 years and, since 2015, he has consulted for London hotels and maintains four websites specializing in tourism.

“I lost 80% of my income and had to let go of three employees who helped with the websites,” he says.

Like many Brazilians in the UK, Pedro looked for alternatives and started to do translations. “Some have started making food deliveries by application,” he says. He reports that most of the Brazilians he knows got financial help from the British government in the pandemic.

Although the consultancy has not yet returned to the pre-pandemic, Pedro says that the worst is over and that the economy is being resumed, with the pace of accelerated vaccination. About 65% of the UK population has received either the two-dose vaccine or the single-dose immunizer.

With Brits and Americans traveling, traffic to my sites has improved and my income is on the mend. I haven’t rehired the collaborators yet, but I hope to rehire at least one of them in the coming months.

Student arrived in the US in the middle of the pandemic

The student Maik Uchôa, 25, from São Paulo, arrived in the US in the middle of the pandemic, in September 2020, and got a job as a nanny. Living in Philadelphia, he participates in the au pair program, which also allows him to study while there. “I arrived in the middle of the pandemic and I will stay another year until Brazil improves”, he says.

Maik he says he knows other Brazilians who arrived in the US during the pandemic with the same intention and found jobs. “I live with a family and earn dollars weekly to take care of their children, help with languages, activities, take them to and from school,” he says.

City of Portugal cannot fill vacancies

In Castelo Branco, a Portuguese city with about 50 thousand inhabitants and the birthplace of Pedro Álvares Cabral, there are thousands of vacancies and there is a lack of workers to fill them. The problem happened before, but it was made worse by the pandemic.

The Business Association of Beira Baixa (AEBB) estimates that there are currently around 4,000 open jobs in the city, which in the last decade has seen young people trained in technology areas move to Lisbon. It is estimated that the city has lost nearly 4,000 inhabitants in the last decade.

Castelo Branco joined a program created by the Portuguese government to attract Portuguese people and descendants born in other countries, such as Brazil. The Measure of Support for the Return of Emigrants to Portugal offers money for those who want to work in the city or open a business there.

The program should have ended last year, but was extended until the end of 2023. It offers up to 1,316 euros to pay for the trip, equal value for transporting change, an additional 658 euros to live in the interior, among other benefits. The Portuguese government maintains a site with program details.

UK has ‘Brexit’ issue

In the UK, the lack of labor in some sectors is linked to the exit from the European Union, which has led many eurozone workers to leave Britain.

This is the case of the meat industry and the transport sector, for example. In the latter, there are more than 100,000 drivers in England, according to the country’s national statistics office.

This is because truckers who went from the island to the European continent did not return to England due to bureaucracy to release cargo. Before Brexit, they came in and went out easily. Now, as they receive per kilometer traveled, they say they lose money due to the 11-hour delay to enter the UK.