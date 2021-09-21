Bruna Biancardi rebuts attacks received after involvement with Neymar

Bruna Biancardi, identified as Neymar’s affair, countered an offensive comment by a follower on social media.

A follower sent a private message to the influencer saying that “fame comes with praise and criticism” and that she should accept all comments received.

“I must not accept all comments. I’m not going to profile anyone to distill hate or talk nonsense. This is not mother Joana’s house. I don’t do this with anyone, there’s no reason for people to come here and say what they want. I delete and block, yes. Because I don’t want that kind of people following me. And so it will be”, said Bruna.

The influencer said that Instagram is not her only source of income and that she owns an e-commerce store. “It’s that old story, if you don’t have anything good to say about something or someone, nothing you’re going to build up or add to, be silent. I’m not telling this to the person who texted me, because believe me, this one was nice compared to the ones I get. I decided to answer because it is a recurrent issue”, stated Bruna.

