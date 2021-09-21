Bruno Reis talks about the return of summer rehearsals: ‘Preparation for Carnival’

Mayor Bruno Reis stated this Tuesday (21) that the summer trials should normally take place from the end of the year, projecting that the adult population of Salvador is already fully vaccinated by the end of October. Asked about the resumption of festivities during an event at Lagoa da Timbalada, in Cabula, Bruno said that the events serve as a “test” for larger parties, such as the Virada Festival and Carnival itself.

“Events with up to 1,000 people charging tickets can already take place. I’ve seen Jau, Tuca, I’ve seen people organizing for this. The trend is that if the numbers keep falling, we’ll expand this audience,” said the mayor.

He recalled that at the moment the events can only receive people with the two doses of the vaccine already taken. “When you talk about having the second dose, we are talking about people over 40 years old. As vaccination progresses, other age groups are entering this audience,” he added. “We expect, especially arriving in the summer, in December, that everyone is already vaccinated”.

Bruno says the vaccination of 18-year-olds started in August. With an average anticipation of one month for the second dose, as has been happening, the expectation is to reach the end of the year with all of the adult population fully immunized. “Am I guaranteeing that? If you have the vaccines, yes. As with most of the doses that the ministry sent, we have always withheld, the tendency is that we reach the end of October everyone vaccinated”, he says.

You can’t think about having bigger parties without restarting these events, he points out. “The tendency is for summer rehearsals, in December, January, February, to take place in the normal way. You can’t think of Festival da Virada, with 500 thousand people, Carnival, with 2.5 million people, without rehearsal before. In practice, they are preparations for Carnival and take place on a much smaller scale,” he concludes.