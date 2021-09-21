BTC, ETH, ADA, BNB, XRP, SOL, DOT, DOGE, UNI, AVAX

The cryptocurrency markets and US equity markets sold on Sept. 20 on fears that the collapse of Chinese real estate giant Evergrande could not only hurt China, but also have broader implications in other markets.

When sentiment is down, traders ditch positions they consider risky in favor of safer trades. This may be one of the reasons for the sharp drop in Bitcoin (BTC) and most major altcoins on September 20th.

Bybt data shows that Bitcoin held in Binance wallets has increased 29,717 Bitcoin in the last 30 days. History suggests that an increase in the balance of Bitcoin in Binance resulted in a drop in the price of Bitcoin.

The Bitcoin balance in Binance has increased from 99,700 BTC on April 20th to 347,590 BTC on June 26th. During this period, the price of Bitcoin dropped from about $57,000 to about $30,000.

Now the question is, could the sell-off deepen or will lower levels attract aggressive buying from traders? Let’s look at the top 10 cryptocurrency charts to find out.

BTC/USDT

Bitcoin selling accelerated after bears pulled the price below the moving averages. The price movement of the past few days has formed a head and shoulders pattern that completes into a collapse and closes below the cleavage.

The moving averages are on the verge of a bearish cross and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has dropped below 41, indicating the bears are in control. If the price stays below the neck, the BTC/USDT pair could drop to $37,332.70 and then to the default target of $32,423.05.

Contrary to this assumption, if the price moves up to the neck line, bulls will try again to push the price to $50,000. However, bears will likely defend the 20-day exponential moving average (MME) ($47,014) aggressively.

If the price drops from this resistance, it indicates that sentiment has turned negative and traders are selling higher. The first sign of strength will be a break and a close above $48,843.20.

ETH/USDT

Ether (ETH) regained support at $3,377.89 on Sept. 18, but bulls failed to sustain the price above the 20-day EMA ($3,402). This indicates that traders closed positions at higher levels.

If the price breaks and closes below $3,000, the ETH/USDT pair will complete a bearish head and shoulders pattern. The purpose of this setup is $1,972.12.

The 20-day EMA has started to decline and the RSI is below 42, indicating that the path of least resistance is to the downside.

Conversely, if bulls aggressively defend the $3,000 level, the pair could rally again towards the overhead resistance at $3,377.89. Bears will likely defend this level, but if bulls overcome this resistance, it will signal that the correction may be over.

ADA/USDT

Bulls defended the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) ($2.31) on September 18, but failed to capitalize on the rally. Sustained selling pulled Cardano (ADA) below the 50-day SMA on September 19th.

The sell increased on September 20th and the ADA/USDT pair dropped to critical support at $1.94. The strong rebound from this level suggests that bulls are piling up on bears.

If buyers maintain the rally, the pair could gradually rally towards the $2.47 overhead resistance. Bears will likely sell at relief highs for the 20-day EMA ($2.45). If the price drops from this resistance, the pair could drop again to $1.94.

A breakout and close above the 20-day EMA will be the first sign that sellers may be losing control.

BNB/USDT

The Binance Coin (BNB) broke below the 50-day SMA ($422) on Sept. 17 and the bulls’ subsequent attempts to recover the level failed. This suggests that bears are selling at every small rally.

The selling gained momentum on September 20th and the BNB/USDT pair fell near critical support at $340. This is an important level for bulls to defend as a break below it could open the door for a decline to $300 and then $250.

The moving averages have completed a bearish cross and the RSI is in the negative zone, indicating that bears are in the lead.

If the price rebounds from $340, the pair could rise to the 20-day EMA. This level is likely to act as a rigid resistance. Bulls will have to push and hold the price above $422.80 to indicate the correction may be over.

XRP/USDT

The Ripple (XRP) had been trading near the $1.07 breakout level for the past few days, but the bulls’ failure to push the price above the 20-day EMA ($1.09) showed the bears were selling high.

The selling intensified after bears pulled and closed the price below the 50-day SMA ($1.08) on September 19th. The moving averages are on the verge of a bearish cross and the RSI has dropped to the negative zone, indicating that bears are in charge.

If the price stays below USD 0.95, the XRP / USDT pair could drop to USD 0.75. Any easing recovery from the current level is likely to face strong resistance in the 20-day EMA. A breakout and a close above $1.13 will signal that bulls are attempting a rally.

SOL/USDT

The long tail on the Sept. 17 sail shows that bulls aggressively bought the drop below the 20-day EMA ($148). This was followed by a strong bounce from September 18th, but bulls failed to sustain Solana (SOL) above the first resistance of $170.

This may have attracted profit reserves from bulls and short selling from aggressive bears. The 20-day EMA has flattened out and the RSI is near the midpoint, indicating that bulls are losing control.

If the price stays below the 20-day EMA, the SOL/USDT pair could fall to the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $123.42. A break and a close below this support will suggest that the uptrend may be over.

Bulls will have to push and hold the price above $171.47 to signal the end of the corrective phase.

DOT/USDT

The Polkadot (DOT) rally outside the 20-day EMA ($32.12) on September 18 was followed by a pattern of internal candles on September 19. This showed indecision between bulls and bears.

That uncertainty turned to the downside on September 20, with a break below the 20-day EMA. The selling gained momentum and fell to critical support on the 50-day SMA ($27.29). This is an important support for the bulls because they successfully defended it on September 7th.

If the DOT/USDT pair rebounds from its current level, bears will likely sell higher for the 20-day EMA. If the price falls from that level, it would suggest that sentiment has turned negative and this will increase the prospects for a break below the 50-day SMA. This negative view will be invalidated if the price rises and exceeds $34.

DOGE/USDT

Dogecoin (DOGE) tipped to the downside on Sept. 20 as bears pulled the price to strong support at $0.21.

The fall of the 20-day EMA ($0.25) and the RSI near oversold territory indicate that bears are in control. If they can sink and keep the price below the $0.21 support, the DOGE/USDT pair could drop to $0.15.

If the price rebounds from its current level, bulls will again try to push the pair above the 20-day EMA. If they manage to do that, the pair could rally to the downtrendline. Alternatively, if the price falls off the 20-day EMA, the prospect of a break will increase to below $0.21.

UNI/USDT

The bulls attempted a rebound on Sept. 18, but failed to push the Uniswap (UNI) above the 20-day EMA ($25.09). This showed that bears are aggressively defending the 20-day EMA.

The UNI/USDT pair continued bearish and bears pulled the price below the critical support of $21 today. If the price stays below this support, the pair could witness a panicked sell and fall to the next support of $18.

The decline in the 20-day EMA and the RSI in the negative zone indicate an advantage for the bears. This negative view will be invalidated if the price rises from the current level and rises above the downtrendline. Such a move will indicate strong accumulation at lower levels.

AVAX/USDT

The long wick in the chandelier of September 18th and 19th showed that traders were registering profits at higher levels. The sale intensified today and the Avalanche (AVAX) dropped to the 20-day EMA ($55.16).

The strong rally from the 20-day EMA suggests sentiment remains positive and traders are piling on declines. If the price stays above $60.04, bulls will try again to push the AVAX/USDT towards the all-time high of $76.27.

Conversely, if the price drops from its current level and breaks below the 20-day EMA, bearish momentum may increase as traders may rush to the exit. That could pull the price to $48 and then to the 50-day SMA ($38.56) where buyers can step in to stem the decline.

