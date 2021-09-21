BTG Pactual will be the first Brazilian bank to sell cryptocurrencies

BTG Pactual will start selling Bitcoin to clients in Brazil, being the first bank to make this move in the country. The pioneering initiative will be gradually implemented to the bank’s customers, on one of its platforms.

In a statement shared with the livecoins, BTG Pactual announced that it will be the first financial institution in Brazil to offer direct access to the cryptocurrency market. The situation was already expected, as BTG Pactual launched a fund with 100% exposure to Bitcoin in May 2021.

In addition, BTG partner André Portilho said at a recent event that the investment bank was looking at opportunities with Bitcoin, but without passion.

BTG Pactual to sell Bitcoin to clients in Brazil

BTG Pactual is known in Brazil as the largest investment bank, even co-founded by the current Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes. Thus, its arrival in the cryptocurrency market marks a new Bitcoin story in Brazil.

“BTG Pactual, the largest investment bank in Latin America, will be the first financial institution in Brazil to offer direct access to the crypto market. The bank’s customers will be able to invest in a simple, direct and secure way, in bitcoin and ether cryptocurrencies. The solution will be gradually available to BTG Pactual digital and BTG+ customers through the Mynt platform.”

In note to the livecoins, André Portilho, head of Digital Assets and partner at BTG Pactual, shared that at this first moment, only Bitcoin and Ethereum will be available for client negotiations.

After some time, BTG plans to list more cryptocurrencies on its trading platform as it is in the bank’s interest to continue entering this market.

In a statement, BTG Pactual informs that it will offer its clients a secure trading platform, which will have specialized support to avoid problems. The bank’s intention is to offer its clients a complete and consolidated investment experience, declared Portilho.

“We are a complete bank. Here you consolidate your investments, you have a checking account, a card, and now crypto”.

BTG Pactual’s cryptocurrency platform

BTG Pactual’s new cryptocurrency investment platform will be called Mynt, and will arrive to its clients early next quarter. According to André Portilho, the bank will continue to follow new trends in technology and investments to offer its customers.

“We are always following the new trends in technology and investments in the world and attentive to the demands of our customers. BTG understood that there was a huge opportunity and gap in the crypto world. Mynt comes to fill it, offering functionality with security and quality service, all with the strength and credibility of the largest investment bank in Latin America”.

Brazilian cryptocurrency brokers now gain new competition in the market, as well as users will have another trading option.

In addition to trading, BTG prepared a landing page with information for those who register on the page.

BTG Pactual (BPAC11) is the largest investment bank in Latin America, created in 1983 and operating in Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Mexico, United States, Portugal and England.