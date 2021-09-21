BTS fans invade the band’s online broadcast at UN General Assembly – International

TOKYO – Nearly 1 million people watched what appeared to be the hottest event on the internet this Monday, 20: a speech by the K-pop boyband BTS, at United Nations General Assembly –

Legions of fans of BTS, a hyperorganized online community that can mobilize in an instant, flooded the official United Nations YouTube channel on Monday with their purple heart emoji, along with tons of crying emojis, thumbs-up emojis and every other heart emoji available – while the band encouraged the use of vaccines.

Fans took control of the chat so vehemently during the K-pop icons’ speech and video performance that other users had to step in to remind them to respect the gathering of global leaders, who gathered to discuss sustainability.

But the BTS army has moved forward, amplifying the band’s message of hope and the power of teens and youth to shape the future, from climate change to digital connectivity.

A deeper connection

The seven members – Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook – reported on the experiences of the younger generation and how their visions of future paths were being shaped by the pandemic. Their teen and mid-20s fans spent nearly two years of the pandemic learning new things online, connecting with each other on a deeper level and studying issues like climate change and ways to make a difference, band members said. .

They said they hope their generation will be valued for their ability to create a positive and healthy world through their online communities, rather than branded as victims of lost opportunities because of the pandemic.

“I’ve heard that people in their teens and 20s today are called the lost generation of covid,” said RM. “I think it’s an exaggeration to say they’re lost, just because adult eyes can’t see the path they’re taking.”

And they also enthusiastically endorsed vaccines.

BTS in the fight for vaccination

“Yes, all seven of us are vaccinated, of course. The vaccine was a kind of passport to meet the fans who were waiting for us, to be able to be here in front of you today”, said J-Hope.

This is not the first time the UN has received a visit from the BTS, the face of soft power South Korean. But Monday’s visit was their first appearance in their new diplomatic role as “the presidency’s special envoy for culture and future generations,” a designation South Korean President Moon Jae-in granted them before his trip to accompany him to the 76th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

After a speech of approximately seven minutes, the band showed a video performance of their summer hit ‘Permission to Dance’. The video featured members singing and dancing throughout the General Assembly Hall and on the premises of UN headquarters. They said they hoped the song would inspire positivity and welcome.

In his remarks when introducing BTS, Moon called the band “the most loved artists by people all over the world”.

In fact, tens of millions of fans around the world have proudly responded with messages on the platform. Social media reactions to BTS at the UN became trending topics in several countries.

About an hour after his appearance – amid the countless purple hearts that continued to flood the live chat – the fans finally left and the UN YouTube channel returned to its most common level: less than 50,000 viewers. / TRANSLATION OF RENATO PRELORENTZOU