Bug causes Samsung Galaxy A and Galaxy M phones to reset by themselves

Some phone owners of Samsung’s Galaxy A and Galaxy M lines are having to deal with a mysterious bug that crashes the phone and automatically restarts it. According to news published by SamMobile on Sunday (19), the problem has been mentioned by users on online forums in India.

According to the complaints, the cell phone screen often freezes suddenly, making it impossible to take any action. Afterwards, the device is restarted, but there are cases where it locks up in a bootloop, and it is not possible to go beyond the brand logo.

Comments indicate that crashes and automatic restarts have been taking place for a few months, in certain cases, making it difficult to use the phone. Another detail mentioned is that the manufacturer has not positioned itself on the cause of the bug.

Galaxy A50 is one of the models with the auto-reset bug.Source: Flickr/Samsung

On Samsung’s official forums in the country, the problematic models cited by internet users are Galaxy A50, Galaxy A50s, Galaxy A51, Galaxy M30s, Galaxy M31 and Galaxy M31s. As there are no similar reports in other countries so far, the possibility is that the failure is limited to a batch of cell phones sold in the Indian market.

smartphone repair

Although Samsung hasn’t commented on the flaw, owners who took their smartphones for official technical assistance said experts had suggested replacing the phone’s motherboard. The problem is that this type of repair costs around US$100 (R$534 per day rate, in direct conversion).

The high value left many users angry, especially since the problem was not caused by them. Therefore, there were those who tried a factory reset to fix the bug, but even the reset did not resolve and the devices continued to restart by themselves.

According to the publication, consumers are still awaiting a response from the manufacturer and asking it to do the repair for free.