Bulletin records two deaths as a result of Covid-19 in Marechal Rondon – Portal Rondon

The epidemiology sector of the Municipal Health Department released today (20), around 5 pm the daily bulletin of Covid-19 cases in Marechal Cândido Rondon.

Regarding deaths, the health department released the following notes:

DEATH 145:

Female, 71 years old. Onset of symptoms on 15/09 with cough, diarrhea, headache, nausea, shortness of breath and fever. He went to the Emergency Care Unit (UPA) on September 18, where the antigen test was performed, which was positive for Covid-19. She was transferred to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Hospital Bom Jesus, in the city of Toledo, on September 19. Came to death on 09/20. Comorbidities: Kidney disease and hypertension.

DEATH 146:

Male, 80 years old. Symptoms started on 27/08 with hyposaturation, weakness and cough. He sought hospital care on 09/08, when the RT-PCR test was collected, with a confirmed result for Covid-19 on 09/10. The death occurred on 20/09. Comorbidities: Hypertension and diabetes.

The daily bulletin registers 101 active cases, among these cases, at the moment 06 Rondonenses are receiving clinical care in the UPA or hospitals, 11 Rondonenses are hospitalized in ICU and 84 citizens are in isolation at home.

Today the municipality monitors 189 people and has 39 suspected cases, these Rondonenses are waiting for the test results to confirm or rule out the disease. In relation to suspected cases, one person from Rondônia is in the ICU and one is receiving clinical care at the UPA or Hospitals.

In total, the municipality has 7,300 cases of Covid-19 and 7,053 people have already been recovered.

See the updated bulletin:

