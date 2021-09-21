business along the lines of the agreement with Willian

Without haste, Corinthians is already beginning to study behind the scenes strategies to try again to hire Paulinho, who terminated with Al-Ahli, from Saudi Arabia. The idea of ​​the club alvinegro initially involves doing a deal along the same lines as the recent agreement with Willian.

Internally, Timão is willing to offer a contract valid for two years, with the possibility of discussing an automatic renewal for another one. The salary in the first season would be approximately R$800,000, followed by an increase of R$200,000 in the second, totaling R$1 million. The agreement, which would also include marketing actions (financial bonus), would be valid from January 2022

People close to the player believe that, this time, the experienced midfielder, 33 years old, has everything to accept the invitation to return to play in Brazil, where Grêmio and Red Bull Bragantino have also recently been the target of interest.

Despite his affection for the Bragança Paulista club, Paulinho has a preference for Corinthians, with whom he nurtures a relationship of idolatry and affection: four successful years with the Alvinegra shirt (between 2010 and 2014). In fact, it has already made the desire reach the Corinthians leaders, especially President Duilio Monteiro Alves.