But after all, who is the Brazilian actor of ‘Sex Education’?

It was the subject of several posts on Twitter, but it is no surprise that Lino Facioli is part of the cast of ‘Sex Education’, since he has been on the series since the second season. If you don’t know him yet, read to the end.

With the third season of ‘Sex Education’ just out of the oven, Netflix is ​​still reaping the fruits of a (delayed) debut, however remarkable: the series remains among the Top 10 in several countries, including Brazil. Since the new episodes entered the platform’s catalog last Friday (17), a lot of people have been wondering who the new characters are and, even more, who is the Brazilian actor who is on the series.

Lino Facioli is 21 years old, born in Ribeirão Preto, in the interior of São Paulo, and has been gaining more and more space in gringo productions. Son of Brazilian parents, he moved to London as a child, and has lived there ever since. However, he maintains his roots in Brazil, as well as his fluent Portuguese.

In ‘Sex Education’, Lino plays Dex Thompson, the character who is the love interest of Vivienne (Chinenye Ezeudu). The actor plays the character since the second season of the series and appears in episodes 2, 4, 5, 6 and 8. In the third season, Lino returns to the series with a new romantic partner. No spoilers!

Prior to ‘Sex Education’, Lino also had a major role in ‘Game of Thrones’: he played Robyn Arryn, the only surviving son and heir of Lord Jon Arryn with his wife, Lysa of House Tully, who served as regent of Robin during its minority. He is a character that appears in seasons 1, 4, 5, 6 and 8.