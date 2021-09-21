Canada Elections: Justin Trudeau Faces Closer on Monday to Stay in Charge | World

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faces a tight race against his Conservative Party rival, Erin O’Toole, to stay in office in disputed elections this Monday (20).

Six years in power, Trudeau of the Liberal Party called the snap election in hopes of winning a majority of seats in parliament and consolidating his power, but he faced much criticism for calling a vote during a pandemic.

Canadians do not directly elect the prime minister. Instead, the post goes to the party leader who wins the majority of seats in the House of Commons or can ally with another party to achieve the majority.

Trudeau called for early elections in hopes of winning a majority, but polls suggest that no party is likely to win a majority of the 338 seats in parliament, so an alliance may be needed to pass the legislation.

Trudeau anticipates elections and faces tight polls

If conservatives win a majority of seats – but not a majority – they are expected to seek a deal with the separatist Bloc Quebecois party in Quebec. Trudeau’s liberals would likely trust the new left-wing Democrats.

Currently, the Liberals have 155 seats, the Conservatives 119, the Quebecois bloc 32, and the New Left Democrats 24. The People’s Party has none.

On Sunday, the last day of the campaign, polls indicated that he had a slight advantage, but they reaffirmed that no party would be able to obtain a majority to exercise power without the support of alliances.

In his latest appeal to voters, Trudeau used the Covid-19 fight as a weapon, saying conservatives must weaken efforts so far if they are elected.

“We don’t need a conservative government that isn’t able to show leadership in vaccinations and the science that we need to end this,” he said at an event in Montreal.

The prime minister also uses to his advantage the fact that O’Toole refuses to say how many of his party’s candidates have not been vaccinated, describing the act as a personal health decision for each.

Canada had far fewer cases and deaths than many other countries, and Trudeau’s government spent hundreds of billions of dollars to sustain the economy amid blockades. After a slow start, Canada is now one of the most vaccinated countries in the world and leads the G-7 in vaccination rates. The prime minister has recently reopened the border, but only for those vaccinated.

If elected, O’Toole says he will close the borders to prevent the entry of dangerous variants. Furthermore, O’Toole has pulled his Conservative Party to the center in an attempt to gain power and now calls himself progressive.

Trudeau argues that having conservatives in power during a pandemic is unwise, saying Canadians need a government that follows science. O’Toole does not require his party’s candidates to be vaccinated and will not say how many were vaccinated.

Trudeau supports making vaccines mandatory for Canadians to travel by plane or train, something conservatives oppose. Trudeau also points to the dire situation in Alberta, led by a conservative provincial government.

Alberta Prime Minister Jason Kenney says the province could run out of beds and staff for intensive care units in a few days. Kenney has apologized for the crisis and is now reluctantly presenting a vaccine passport and imposing a mandatory remote work order two months after lifting almost all restrictions.

Liberals, meanwhile, are running an attack ad that quotes O’Toole praising Kenney for his management of the pandemic, saying it has been better than Trudeau’s federal government.

The son of a longtime politician, O’Toole announced himself as a “true blue conservative” who vowed to “Take Canada back!” when he won the leadership of his party just a year ago. Now he calls himself a progressive and repudiates the social and fiscal policies that made him the leader of his party.

Polls show that O’Toole could defeat Trudeau’s Liberal Party, despite criticism that he will say and will do anything to get elected.

O’Toole is now advocating a carbon tax that he promised to kill and conservatives despised. He reversed the party’s stance on guns three weeks into the campaign, contradicting the conservative platform he unveiled last month by promising to keep the liberals’ banned weapons list.

A politician who narrowly lost the Conservative Party leadership in 2017 now leads a far-right party that opposes vaccines and lockdowns.

Polls suggest as much as 5% to 10% support for Maxime Bernier and his People’s Party of Canada, which could bleed Conservative Party support and help liberals retain power. A concerned O’Toole said on Friday that while there are other parties, there is only one party that has a chance of defeating Trudeau – the Conservatives.

Anti-vaccination supporters of the People’s Party tried to disrupt Trudeau’s campaign rallies. A party member was arrested for throwing gravel and stones at Trudeau, and there were protests outside hospitals.