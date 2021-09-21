Canary volcano lava decelerates after destroying more than one hundred houses

The lava from the Cumbre Vieja volcano, which erupted on Sunday on the Spanish island of La Palma (southwest), stopped its advance and will not reach the sea on Monday night (20), after causing the destruction of a hundred houses and the removal of about 5,500 people.

“It will not reach the sea tonight, as we had said,” a spokesman for the Canary Islands government said Monday afternoon at a press conference.

“The lava movement is rather slow than it was initially,” he added.

“We don’t have to mourn any human loss or personal injury, I believe this is the best news,” said Ángel Torres, president of the regional government of this tourist archipelago located on the northwest coast of Africa, at a press conference with the president of the government. , Pedro Sánchez, who has been in La Palma since Sunday.

However, the eruption – the first to be recorded on this island in 50 years – has caused damage and has evacuated 5,500 people since it began on Sunday.

“Now the most important thing is to ensure safety” because “the volcano is still active,” warned Sánchez. The head of government postponed his trip to New York to participate in the UN General Assembly.

The Minister of Tourism, Reyes Maroto, created controversy by recalling that the hotels are open, inviting tourists to get closer to the island to witness “what nature has brought to La Palma”, statements which she later recanted.

When hot lava boils seawater, it sets off a series of chemical and physical reactions that cause columns of acid mist that can be toxic.

In addition, there may be explosions capable of carving out rocks over 200 meters and waves of high temperatures entering the earth.

The regional government of the Canary Islands said, however, that it did not foresee new evacuations for the time being.

The impressive lava rivers razed trees, invaded houses and roads, as shown by several videos posted on social networks.

“This tongue of lava swallows everything it finds along the way,” described Mariano Hernández Zapata, president of Cabildo de La Palma, in an interview with Televisión Española.

“It is dramatic to see many life projects disappearing,” he added.

With temperatures of over 1,000°C, the lava advances at an average speed of 700 meters per hour, according to the Instituto Volcanológico das Canárias.

Cumbre Vieja spews columns of smoke several hundred meters high and between 6,000 and 9,000 tons of sulfur dioxide a day, according to the institute. The smoke has so far not caused the closing of the airspace.

“Three minutes”

In just three minutes, Angie Chaux, a resident of Los Llanos de Ariadne, who lives a few kilometers from the volcano, says she had to leave her home, in a hurry, at 4:30 am, along with her husband and

“We weren’t at home when there was an alert,” explained the 27-year-old, “but when we did, we wanted to go back and the road was closed. The police let us through and told us, ‘Three minutes,'” she explained.

She entered the house and was only able to take the emergency backpack that authorities had told residents to prepare.

Yahaira García was luckier: he managed to remove clothes, a television, a computer and some from his house, located at the foot of the volcano, before leaving.

“My house was vibrating too much, it felt like it was going to fall down,” said the woman, who hasn’t slept for two nights. “The images are very strong. We have no idea when [vamos] come back,” he added.

Activity for several weeks

Located in the center of the island of La Palma – one of the seven that make up the tourist archipelago of the Canaries, off the coast of northwest Africa – the volcano Cumbre Vieja came under strict surveillance a week ago, due to a strong recovery of its seismic activity .

The eruption began on Sunday, shortly after 15:00 local time (11:00 GMT).

According to Ángel Víctor Torres, the Cumbre Vieja volcano would have between 17 and 20 million cubic meters of lava. So the eruption will continue, he warned in a video posted on Twitter.

The activity of Cumbre Vieja could last “several weeks, or a few months”, due to the presence of a second magma reserve located at a depth of 20 or 30 km, explained the scientific coordinator of the Volcanological Institute of the Canary Islands, Nemesio Pérez.

Of volcanic origin, this archipelago experienced its last eruption in 2011, this time underwater, on the island of El Hierro, causing the evacuation of hundreds of people.