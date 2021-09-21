Capital opens registration of 3rd dose of those who took 2nd in another city – Capital

Application of the third dose will still depend on the arrival of new shipments. (Photo: Marcos Maluf)

The city of Campo Grande opened this Monday (20), registration for people able to receive the 3rd dose of vaccine against covid-19, who have taken the 2nd elsewhere. Scheduling, which was previously carried out through a protocol directly at Sesau (Municipal Health Department), will now be done online.

According to Sesau, people over 60 years old, recommended by the Ministry to take a third dose, may register as if it were the first access through the link: http://vacina.campogrande.ms.gov.br/

When checking the option “Booster dose”, the person must enter all the requested information and attach the required documents. The application of the third dose in the Capital will be available for people who were immunized in other cities and even in other countries.

It is important to emphasize that the schedule does not guarantee immediate vaccination and will be carried out according to the number of vaccine doses received and determined by the vaccination schedule. After completing the registration, the person will receive an approval email indicating the place of vaccination.

3rd dose vaccination – Since August 26, the beginning of the application of the third dose in the Capital, more than 35,158 people have been vaccinated with the booster dose. Campo Grande was the first municipality in Mato Grosso do Sul and one of the first in the country to start applying the booster dose.