Casagrande overtakes Serra and takes over leadership of Stock Car

After the Stock Car weekend in Goiânia, the result of the races in the eighth and ninth stages of the championship completely changed the classification table. Gabriel Casagrande took the lead and is now in first place with 278 points. Daniel Serra, who suffered in the round in the capital of Góias, dropped to second with 262 goals, 16 less than the Vogel driver.

▶️ Subscribe to the two GRAND PRIZE YouTube channels: GP | GP2

Third place is Rubens Barrichello, winner of race 1 on Saturday with 234 points. Ricardo Maurício, winner of three of the four races over the weekend, leaves Goiânia in fourth place in the championship with 231 points, jumping from ninth. Cesar Ramos with 218 goals, closes the top-5.

Ricardo Maurício jumped from ninth to fourth after winning three of the four races in Goiânia (Photo: Bruno Terena)

Check out the Grand Prix channel on YouTube! Click here.

Follow the Grand Prix on Twitter and on Instagram!

Check the rating: