Cash pays 6th installment for Bolsa Família with final NIS 3

After making all the transfers of the 5th installment of the emergency aid, Caixa has already started depositing the sixth payment of the program. Bolsa Família beneficiaries with final NIS 3 receive the amount on Tuesday, September 21, 2021. In other words, the dates were staggered according to last digit of the Social Identification Number.

It is possible to withdraw the money on the same day as the deposits, different of what happens to the general public of the benefit. In case of doubts or problems with emergency assistance, contact Caixa’s telephone center at 111 (service operates from 7:00 am to 10:00 pm). There is also the option of making queries on the Caixa and Dataprev website.

6th installment of emergency aid for Bolsa Família

The emergency aid calendar for Bolsa Família follows the program’s traditional dates. That is, the transfers occur always in the last 10 working days of each month, considering the final NIS of the beneficiaries. Check the deadline for depositing the 6th installment of the program:

NIS final number Payment dates NIS 1 September 17, 2021 NIS 2 September 20, 2021 NIS 3 September 21, 2021 NIS 4 September 22, 2021 NIS 5 September 23, 2021 NIS 6 September 24, 2021 NIS 7 September 27, 2021 NIS 8 September 28, 2021 NIS 9 September 29, 2021 NIS 0 September 30, 2021

Calendar for other beneficiaries

This Tuesday (09/21), the general public of the benefit starts to receive the payment of the quota. Linked to CadÚnico and enrolled in emergency aid since last year, in turn, will be entitled to the 6th installment on the following dates: