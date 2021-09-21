Cash pays 6th installment for Bolsa Família with final NIS 3

This Tuesday (09/21), beneficiaries of Bolsa Família with NIS ending in 3 receive the sixth installment of emergency aid.
After making all the transfers of the 5th installment of the emergency aid, Caixa has already started depositing the sixth payment of the program. Bolsa Família beneficiaries with final NIS 3 receive the amount on Tuesday, September 21, 2021. In other words, the dates were staggered according to last digit of the Social Identification Number.
It is possible to withdraw the money on the same day as the deposits, different of what happens to the general public of the benefit. In case of doubts or problems with emergency assistance, contact Caixa’s telephone center at 111 (service operates from 7:00 am to 10:00 pm). There is also the option of making queries on the Caixa and Dataprev website.
6th installment of emergency aid for Bolsa Família
The emergency aid calendar for Bolsa Família follows the program’s traditional dates. That is, the transfers occur always in the last 10 working days of each month, considering the final NIS of the beneficiaries. Check the deadline for depositing the 6th installment of the program:
|NIS final number
|Payment dates
|NIS 1
|September 17, 2021
|NIS 2
|September 20, 2021
|NIS 3
|September 21, 2021
|NIS 4
|September 22, 2021
|NIS 5
|September 23, 2021
|NIS 6
|September 24, 2021
|NIS 7
|September 27, 2021
|NIS 8
|September 28, 2021
|NIS 9
|September 29, 2021
|NIS 0
|September 30, 2021
Calendar for other beneficiaries
This Tuesday (09/21), the general public of the benefit starts to receive the payment of the quota. Linked to CadÚnico and enrolled in emergency aid since last year, in turn, will be entitled to the 6th installment on the following dates:
|Birthday month
|deposit date
|withdrawal date
|January
|21/09
|10/04
|February
|9/22
|10/5
|March
|09/23
|10/5
|April
|9/24
|06/10
|May
|9/25
|10/08
|June
|9/26
|10/11
|July
|9/28
|10/13
|August
|09/29
|10/14
|September
|09/30
|10/16
|October
|10/01
|10/18
|November
|02/10
|10/19
|December
|10/3
|10/19