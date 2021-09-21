CBF anticipates special request by “English”, and Tite has 35 players listed; Flemish with four | Brazilian Team

The coach of the Brazilian team, Tite, sent 35-player roster at the end of last week for the October triple round of 2022 World Cup qualifiers. The list has, again, a series of players who play in England – are more athletes than the nine on the last list .

Last Friday, the CBF filed a new request for the exceptionality of the quarantine of this group to the Federal Government. The request provides for a special bubble regime for these athletes, as was done in May this year. In this way, the CBF undertakes to carry out special monitoring of players and further restrict the movement of these players. When contacted, the press office of the Casa Civil informed that the request is under analysis.

1 of 3 Neymar and Everton Ribeiro training for the Brazilian team at Arena Pernambuco: Brazilian team meets again on October 4 — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo / CBF Neymar and Everton Ribeiro in training for the Brazilian team at Arena Pernambuco: Brazilian team meets again on October 4 — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo / CBF

The coach again selected some Brazilian football athletes. From Flamengo, there were four – which does not mean that they will all be called up, as it depends precisely on the release of English athletes. Besides Everton Ribeiro and Gabigol, are the defender Rodrigo Caio, back after time away from injury, and Peter, player that Tite and the committee have known sympathy.

In the last list, due to the British veto, the coach took eight from Brazil. Goalkeepers Weverton, Santos and Everson, full-back Daniel Alves, now without a club, defender Miranda, full-back Guilherme Arana, midfielders Edenilson and Everton Ribeiro and forward Hulk.

Leader of the Qualifiers with eight games and eight wins, Brazil will face Venezuela, in Caracas, on the 7th, then Colombia, on the 10th, in Barranquilla, and close the triple round in Manaus, against Uruguay

Tite announces the chosen ones among these 35 on Friday and depends precisely on two pieces of information to close the size of the list. If it has a green light on both fronts, the list can be shorter. If uncertainty about relying on the British remains, the list could be longer again.

The first information depends on the agreement of the Civil House of the Government, of exceptionality within the interministerial ordinance 655 in force, with the Ministry of Justice and Health. It also provides for mandatory quarantine for Brazilians who come from the United Kingdom.

The second piece of information is the most important and depends less on the CBF and nothing on the Brazilian government. Since the end of last week, FIFA and the British government debate relaxation of the rules for the so-called “football bubble”.

2 of 3 Vojvoda, Argentine coach from Fortaleza, meets Tite at Porto Alegre airport — Photo: Leonardo Moreira / Fortaleza EC Vojvoda, Argentine coach from Fortaleza, meets Tite at Porto Alegre airport — Photo: Leonardo Moreira / Fortaleza EC

The “bubble” would serve players who work in England and who would not have to comply with the 14 days of quarantine when returning to their country of origin. This issue removed the athletes from the last call, as the clubs did not accept the release.

CBF took punishment from the English, FIFA took the field, had a favorable decision in the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS, its acronym in English) of the appeal of the Spanish League, who wanted to repeat the English movement, mainly in protest at the increase in the FIFA date from nine to 11 days. There was a principle of understanding, but it still depends on this resolution negotiated between FIFA, the English government and the clubs. The expectation is positive, but there is still no definition.

Meanwhile, Tite and the coaching staff take precautions. Counting on the English who did not appear, Tite selected 34 names in the last call. – in addition to the nine who work in England – Alisson, Ederson, Thiago Silva, Fabinho, Fred, Roberto Firmino, Raphinha, Gabriel Jesus and Richarlison -, he lost Matheus Nunes (listed to be called for the selection of Portugal) and even more Claudinho and Malcolm, from Zenit, who answered the call for the Russians to return.

This time he doesn’t have Neymar for the match against Venezuela. But there is the return of Marquinhos, who was suspended. Also, it has hung Éder Militão, Bruno Guimarães and Gerson.