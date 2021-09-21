CBF details table of the final round of the Serie D of the Brazilian Nationals; know dates and times of games | brazilian series d

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) has released a detailed table with dates and times for the games in the round of 16 of the Series D of the Brazilian Nationals.
This Monday, Guarany de Sobral was the last classified club in the second phase, beating Galvez, 2-0, at the Junco stadium. With this definition, all matches of the third phase of the championship were closed: 16 teams continue to seek access to Serie C 2022.
Round of 16 games take place on the weekends of September 25th and 26th (outbound departures), October 2nd and 3rd (games back). In case of a tie, in the sum of the clashes, the decision of who advances to the quarter-finals goes to penalties.
- 3pm: Atlético-CE x Paragominas, in Domingão, in Horizonte (CE)
- 16h: Campinense x Guarany de Sobral, in Amigão, in Campina Grande (PB)
- 16h: Caxias x União Rondonópolis, in the Centenary, in Caxias (RS)
- 16hAttractions: Sports x Railway, in Montanha dos Vinhedos, in Bento Gonçalves (RS)
- 3pm: July 4th x ABC, Ytacoatiara Arena, Piripiri (PI)
- 16h: América-RN x Moto Club, at Arena das Dunas, Natal (RN)
- 16h: Cianorte x Aparecidense, at Albino Turbay, in Cianorte (PR)
- 16h: Uberlândia x Joinville, at Parque do Sabiá, in Uberlândia (MG)
- 3pm: Joinville x Uberlândia, at Arena Joinville (SC)
- 16h: Aparecidense x Cianorte, at Aníbal Toledo, in Aparecida (GO)
- 16h: União Rondonópolis x Caxias, in Luthero Lopes (MT)
- 3pm: Moto Club x América-RN, Nhozinho Santos, in São Luís (MA)
- 3pm: Guarany de Sobral x Campinense, in Junco, in Sobral (CE)
- 16h: ABC x 4th of July, Frasqueirão, in Natal (RN)
- 16h: Paragominas x Atlético-CE, Arena Verde, Paragominas (PA)
- 16h: Railway x Sports, at Fonte Luminosa, Araraquara (SP)
Ted Love, Moto Club forward: team faces América-RN — Photo: Hiago Ferreira / Moto Club
Because they did a better campaign than their rivals, Guarany de Sobral, Aparecidense, União-MT, Ferroviária, Joinville, Moto Club, ABC and Paragominas, they play the return game at home.
Sports celebrates classification in Series D — Photo: Reproduction
In the quarterfinals, duels that will define the four teams that will move up to Serie C in 2022, there is no defined key. The eight classified will be ordered by campaign: 1st x 8th; 2nd x 7th; 3rd x 6th; 4th x 5th.
The second phase of Serie D marked the eliminations of Bangu, Portuguesa and Santo André (all of them on penalties). Brasiliense and Boa Esporte also fell out of access, the same fate as Castanhal, the club that had the best campaign in the group stage and was undefeated until the two knockout games against Moto Club.
Brazilian Championship Series D Cup — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF
- Octaves: out (September 26) and back (October 3)
- Wednesdays: outbound (October 10th) and back (October 17th)
- Semifinals: outbound (October 24th) and back (October 31st)
- Final: out (November 7th) and back (November 14th)