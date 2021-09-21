CBF Ethics Commission Changes Decision, Recognizes Harassment and Increases Caboclo’s Punishment to 21 Months | soccer

The three members of the Commission – Amilar Alves, Marco Aurélio Klein and Carlos Renato Azevedo Ferreira – increased the sentence to 21 months, after discounting the three-month period in which he is away. The change in sentence responded to a request from the employee’s defense, which challenged the first decision.

In addition, the Commission has now concluded that Caboclo violated the article of the Code of Ethics that deals with “harassment of any nature, including moral or sexual”. In the first decision, the case was classified as “inappropriate attitude”.

The Ethics Committee also concluded that Rogério Caboclo improperly used the entity’s resources to buy alcoholic beverages for his personal consumption.

To be effective, the Commission’s position needs to be ratified by the General Assembly, composed of the 27 state federations, which should be scheduled for next week.

If convicted, Caboclo will only be able to return to the presidency of the CBF in March 2023, one month before the end of his term. There are two other complaints being investigated by the Ethics Committee. If there are other punishments in these cases, Caboclo would not return to office.

This Sunday, the ge published an exclusive interview with the first employee who denounced Rogério Caboclo. In addition to having detailed the situations she went through, she criticized the previous decision of the Ethics Committee.

– That decision by the Ethics Committee really hurt. Because it was harassment, yes. I filed an appeal and I hope that they will review this, they will apply a harsher sentence, they will review this concept – said the employee.

In total, there are three women who claim to have been harassed by Rogério Caboclo. The second case, revealed on August 9, was that of a former employee who reported harassment on the flight to Madrid, in a statement to the Public Ministry. The third case was published on Aug. 20 and also included assault charges. He denies the charges.

