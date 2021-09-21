Ceará Government and Neoenergia sign memorandum for public transport powered by green hydrogen

The government of Ceará signed another memorandum of understanding for the installation of a project for public transportation powered by green hydrogen at the Pecém Industrial and Port Complex (Cipp). The partner in this project is the neoenergy.

In the company of company secretaries and representatives, Governor Camilo Santana did not give details on how the project will be, but he added that it will be “an urban mobility project, with public transport vehicles powered by green hydrogen”.

According to Camilo, Neonergia already has fuel production plants in Europe, where it is headquartered, and should develop this new project in Ceará.

Subscribe THE PEOPLE+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and more. Sign it

“We are anxious and we put the entire government team on so that we can build this project as quickly as possible in the State of Ceará”, declared Camilo.

The first to express interest and which will be one of the anchors of the green hydrogen hub designed by the State of Ceará is the Australian Enegix Energy, which plans an investment in $5.4 billion in the Complex.

Another company that already has a signed memorandum is Qair do Brasil, whose investment adds up US$6.8 billion in the green hydrogen plant and also in an offshore wind farm, where the towers are installed offshore.

EDP ​​announced an investment of R$41.9 million in the construction of a pilot green hydrogen plant in Pecém. With application already defined within the plans of the Portuguese company, this will be the first in operation in the State, if the schedule follows the period of operation in December 2022.

The document’s signature was transmitted by Camilo Santana on social networks.

Check out the broadcast made by the governor:

Economy in Real also dealt with the subject. See the analysis of the green hydrogen project in Ceará:

Questions, Criticisms and Suggestions? Talk to us

Tags