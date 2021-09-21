CFO says Corinthians paid off late on base and explains difficulties | corinthians

This week, Corinthians paid off all the disputes it had in relation to the allowances that amateur players at the base receive. The delay reached two months, but has now been reset.

The debt did not include players with professional contracts, such as the under-20s and most of the under-17s. Those who have a training contract receive only one scholarship, which is essential to pay for transport and food.

The club’s financial director, Wesley Melo confirmed the discharge and explained the cash flow problems:

– We are facing many difficulties with judicial blockades and our indebtedness. But we are, little by little, settling the disputes – he said.

In Corinthians’ accounts, according to the balance sheet for the first half, the current debt is R$ 978.8 million. Of these, R$588.5 million refer to short-term obligations (which must be paid within 12 months).

The director said that, at the moment, the payroll of the main cast is up to date. And that the fight of the finance department will be so that there are no more delays at the base.

“We are working to mitigate this risk,” he assured.

