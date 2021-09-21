Check out the results of Quina 5662 and Lotofácil 2327 this Monday (20/9)

posted on 9/20/2021 7:59 PM / updated on 9/20/2021 8:19 PM



Did you get lucky this weekend? – (credit: Reproduction)

Caixa Econômica Federal drew, this Monday night (20/9), two lotteries: the contest 5662 of Quina, 2327 of Lotofácil and 146 of Super Sete. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, at Tietê Bus Terminal, in São Paulo.

Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 1.5 million to whoever hits the 15 dozen, presented the following result: 01-02-03-04-06-07-08-11-13-15-17-19-20-21-25.

The number of Lotofácil winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

Quina, with an estimated prize of R$ 600 thousand, had the following numbers drawn: 22-34-51-68-74. The number of Quina winners and the proration can be checked here.

With an expected prize of R$ 1.2 million, the Super Sete had the following numbers drawn:

Column 1: 0

Column 2: 0

Column 3: 5

Column 4: 5

Column 5: 0

Column 6: 7

Column 7: 4

The number of Super Seven winners and the proration can be checked here.

