Chili is an ally of health; see 6 benefits and advantages of each color – 20/09/2021

The pepper has an intense flavor and a strong aroma. The best known varieties are green, red and yellow, and the color is directly linked to the degree of maturity. But the health benefits also vary by color.

In general, peppers strengthen the immune system, help prevent cancer, protect the brain from degeneration, aid in vision health, protect the heart and fight premature aging.

Green peppers are harvested early. Yellow and red completed the full ripening stage. And the three versions have little variation between them in the amount of nutrients.

Learn about the main benefits of each color

Image: iStock

red pepper

It is rich in lycopene, which works to reduce cardiovascular problems. Plus, it’s full of vitamin C and E, ascorbic acid and beta carotene. People with diabetes and psoriasis should eat this version.

Image: iStock

Green pepper

Packed with vitamin E, carotenoids and beta-carotene, it helps prevent diseases such as cataracts and prostate, lung, bowel and throat cancers. It is a source of B vitamins, potassium, phosphorus, magnesium and calcium, unsaturated fatty acids and flavonoids, the latter with antioxidant action.

Image: iStock

Yellow pepper

With a greater amount of vitamin C, when compared to others, 100 g of yellow pepper corresponds to 200% of the amount indicated for daily intake. It also has decongestant, antibacterial action, acts on thermogenesis and dissolution of blood clots.

6 characteristic benefits of this vegetable

Rich in antioxidants that fight free radicals, it helps to strengthen the immune system. Antioxidants also have an anti-aging action, helping to prevent dementias. Vitamin C helps with iron absorption and collagen formation. Due to the presence of calcium, it contributes to the maintenance of bones and teeth. Vitamins A and C also help maintain eye health. It is a food with few calories, which helps to maintain satiety and can be an ally for weight loss.

Why is it indigestible?

Green peppers tend to be more indigestible than yellow and red peppers, after all, they are the least ripe. This discomfort occurs because of the seeds, but it can be minimized by removing the internal white parts. It is also recommended to remove the skin/peel, but this process can lead to the loss of some nutrients present in this part of the food. Therefore, those who feel such discomfort should consume it cooked, avoiding preparations with it raw.

Know how to buy, store and prepare

The best option is to buy organic peppers, as they are more sustainable and do not contain pesticides. Raw peppers are crispier and have a more prominent spiciness, while cooked or sautéed the flavor tends to be less tangy and sweeter.

One option is to sanitize, cut and cook the pepper, portioning it into individual bags and keeping them frozen. That way, when you’re preparing a recipe, you’ll already have the pre-cooked peppers ready. Remembering that this is a very versatile food, which can be consumed raw, cooked, grilled, sautéed or roasted. In addition, it goes well with other vegetables and proteins.

Sources: Andrea Bonvini, professor of the nutrition course at Universidade Anhembi Morumbi; Durval Ribas Filho, nutritionist and president of Abran (Brazilian Association of Nutrology); Gabriela Cilla, nutritionist at Clínica NutriCilla, graduated in gastronomy from Senac, in nutrition from Universidade Presbiteriana Mackenzie and post-graduated in clinical functional nutrition from VP Consultoria.