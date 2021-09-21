Chinese company Evergrande’s crisis makes world stocks plummet

News of a possible default by the Chinese real estate and construction market giant Evergrande – which currently has the largest debt of assets in the world, more than $300 billion – shook world markets today (20) and generated an even greater flight of the company’s capital.

Shares in Evergrande, which is responsible for about 3.8 million jobs in several countries, fell 10.24% after the announcement that interest on the company’s debt would not be paid to creditors, and ended the day at US$ 2.28 – an accumulated drop of 84.7% since the beginning of the year.

On Wall Street, the top tech companies saw their share values ​​fall. Apple, Google (Alphabet), Tesla and Amazon figure as the main negative influence of the day, both in the technology index and in the S&P 500. The Dow Jones closed the day with a fall of 1.79% and the Nasdaq retreated 2.17%.

In Brazil, the impact of the default made the Ibovespa drop to the lowest level in the last 10 months, closing the day at 108,843 points – a drop of 2.33%.

According to the Reuters news agency, Evergrande’s default has created fears of a Chinese housing crisis that could have large-scale consequences for the global economy, similar to the crisis in 2008 generated by the US housing bubble.

Driven by the fear of a generalized crisis, the dollar rose 0.78%, and closed the day quoted at R$ 5.32. This is the highest value of the US currency since August 23, when it was quoted at R$ 5.38.

*With information from Reuters.