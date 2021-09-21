Chinese TikTok limits use by teenagers to 40 minutes a day – Época Negócios

+



ByteDance limits use of Douyin social network, similar to TikTok, to children in China (Photo: VCG/Getty Images)

The company ByteDance announced new measures for the social network Douyin, platform equivalent to TikTok on China. As informed by Engadget, users under the age of 14 will be placed in “youth mode”, and will be able to use the application for a maximum of 40 minutes per day.

In addition to the time limit, child users in China will not be able to access Douyin between 10:00 pm and 6:00 am. To ensure that standards are met, the company has asked parents to record their children’s true information on the network.

ByteDance also added more educational content to the platform, with subjects focused on science, art and history. The company also announced a new app, called Xiao Qu Xing, which is similar to TikTok, but has the same time limit as Douyin. The new app also allows you to enjoy content, but restricts the sending or sharing of videos, in addition to being exclusively aimed at education, according to Engadget.

In China, the restrictions will not affect the majority of Douyin users. According to an article by the South China Morning Post (SCMP), 0.34% of users are under 12 years old, and 4.18% are between 13 and 19 years old.

