Chinese tycoon loses $1 billion on fears of Evergrande collapse | Economy

A Shanghai real estate entrepreneur lost more than $1 billion on Monday (20) as a result of fears of a possible collapse of the company Evergrante, a giant in the real estate sector in the Asian country.

This scenario has caused panic in the Hong Kong financial market.

Sinic Holdings Group chairman Zhang Yuanlin on Monday saw his net worth melt from $1.3 billion to $250.7 million in the afternoon, Forbes magazine reported.

According to the magazine, the Yuanlin company was forced to halt its operations in Hong Kong after an 87% drop in the value of its shares on the local stock exchange.

The businessman, who appeared this year on Forbes’ list of the world’s billionaires, made his fortune selling high-end apartments. Now, the sector is very vulnerable in the face of the possible collapse of the real estate giant Evergrande. Panic is high among investors.

Sinic suddenly experienced a sharp increase in the trading volume of its securities in the hours before its listing was suspended.

A company spokesman did not respond to AFP’s requests for comment.

The company is one of many watching fortunes disappear on investors’ fears that Evergrande, one of China’s industry giants, won’t pay its dues this week as it has debts in excess of $300 billion.