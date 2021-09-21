Chronic pandemic stress impacts brain functions

The Covid-19 pandemic has subjected us to stressful situations that are perhaps unparalleled in peacetime history. Whether it’s the fear of getting the disease, the pressure of dealing with the risk of unemployment, the pain of having lost someone close to the disease or some other reason, the uncertainty, all of these will leave traces in our brains, like a deep wound. leaves scars. Whether they will be permanent or not, new studies and research are yet to reveal. But some symptoms have been persistent, and this has led to the term “brain pandemic”.

This is not a clinical term: the name circulates among scientists and in the press in general to encompass the set of ailments that have affected the brain due to the stress caused by the pandemic. The most obvious effect has been impaired concentration and memory. The succession of relaxations and tightening of social isolation rules seen in some countries prolong stress, and this releases a hormone called cortisol, also known as the stress hormone. Research from the University of Cambridge (UK) shows an association of prolonged and elevated levels of cortisol and changes in the volume of areas of the brain responsible for memory and for controlling emotions.

Other research, this one published in the journal Neurology, has shown that high levels of cortisol are associated with these volume reductions in brain regions and also with poorer memory and visual perception. These changes also vary according to the degree of stress that someone is subjected to.

The cognitive problems caused by the pandemic, however long they last, are certainly harmful to everyone, both in personal and professional contexts. The losses to students have yet to be measured, but the damage caused by prolonged isolation or for those recovering from the illness itself will take a heavy toll on future generations.

Until the arrival of vaccines, the adoption of isolation rules varied from very strict in some countries to practically non-existent in others. Many have not even implemented them. The movement of people was also more or less intense depending on the country – and this had its weight in terms of mental health on the global population. Living with the uncertainty about whether there will still be new waves of Covid-19 creates fear. Some places that seemed to have subdued the pandemic, such as Israel and even the US (which still leads the way in deaths – there are already 674,000 in the country), had to put some restrictions back in place.

There are also effects on the economy, which are already quite acute – such as the effects on industrial activity, even on inflation, and it is still unknown what impact this will have on job creation, in Brazil and in the world. Even with the advances made in terms of vaccination and the resumption of economic activity, expectations for recovery vary, which further accentuates doubts about income and work. All this uncertainty is fertile ground for stress – and therefore for pandemic brain advancement.

What is already known is that pandemic brain conditions are not necessarily irreversible. Throughout the pandemic, we need to redefine habits and create routines – such as times to sleep and wake up, to eat meals, to practice physical activities. All of this helps to resist the effects of burnout. Playing games that require thinking and using memory, starting to study (a new language, or music, for example), activities like these can help keep us focused. Some cases, of course, will require expert follow-up. But healthy routine and keeping the brain active are two very effective tools for taking care of mental health.