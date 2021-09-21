Cicinho says Dani Alves’ posture left players upset

Former full-back Cicinho stated that the São Paulo players were upset with also full-back Daniel Alves for the athlete’s behavior at the club. According to the former player, the former 10-shirt never acted as the leader of the cast.

“I had information from inside that the players were upset with Daniel Alves, because he came to be a leader and he never acted as such. The cast was saturated with Daniel Alves,” said Cicinho to Arena SBT.

“His behavior, everything he did, putting himself above São Paulo, left the players upset. He, as leader, should have called responsibility. With his declarations, he brought responsibility and demands to the group, and this affected the players a lot. They began to be contested, under a lot of pressure, so it was all his fault (Daniel),” added Cicinho.

Last week, São Paulo reached an agreement and terminated Daniel Alves’ contract. The São Paulo Tricolor will pay around R$ 18 million that it owes the player from next year in installments over five years.

After several episodes that generated wear between the parties, the definitive break in the relationship occurred the week before, when Daniel Alves decided not to re-present to São Paulo after a period with the Brazilian team and irritated the club by “sending a message” via his exhaustion that he would no longer play as long as the club was in debt to him.

The full-back was the target of criticism from the fan, especially when he chose to accept coach André Jardine’s invitation to compete in the Tokyo-2020 Olympics as one of the Brazilian team’s players over 23 years of age. With problems in Brasileirão and frequenting the relegation zone, part of the fans said that Dani Alves was leaving São Paulo.

The decision of the lateral was supported by the board of the club, which found itself unable to veto the player’s departure due to the large salary debt with him. After winning gold at the Olympic Games, the full-back vented saying that “São Paulo failed” with him and that he did not fail with the team.