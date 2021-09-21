City Hall opens vaccination for adolescents with comorbidities and disabilities on Thursday

Curitiba opens on Thursday (23) vaccination for adolescents born between September 24, 2003 and September 23, 2009, with severe and permanent disabilities. In addition to these, adolescents with comorbidities, born from September 24, 2003 and throughout 2004 will also be vaccinated.

Photo: Lucilia Guimarães/SMCS

The vaccine will be available on this date, for this group, at 22 vaccination points, from 8 am to 5 pm (see list below). Parents and/or guardians must accompany the adolescent during the vaccination, in order to sign the consent form. The expectation is to vaccinate 9,000 people.

Adolescents aged 12 to 17 who are bedridden will also start to be vaccinated from Wednesday (22). As of this Tuesday (21), it will be possible to contact the 3350-9000 Service Center to enroll, in cases of patients who are not monitored by SUS. Those who are already accompanied, just wait for the contact from the health unit team.

The expansion of vaccination of adolescents with comorbidities of other age groups will depend on an evaluation of the vaccine stock. The expansion of vaccination for other adolescents, without disabilities or comorbidity, will depend on the decision of the federal government and the sending of specific doses for this audience. Last week, the Ministry of Health suspended this vaccination, but the expectation is that the decision is reviewed.

“We will continue like this until the Ministry of Health puts its hand on its head and accepts Anvisa’s decision that all adolescents in Brazil deserve immunization now. I am working tirelessly for all teenagers to be immunized in Curitiba. The curitibinhas deserve it”, said Mayor Rafael Greca, in a video made available on social networks.

Orientation to receive the vaccine

To receive the vaccine, the Municipal Health Department advises parents and/or guardians to register in advance the adolescent, as their dependent, on the Saúde Já platform on the website www.saudeja.curitiba.pr.gov.br or via the app. cell phone. Registration speeds up the vaccination process.

It is also necessary to present a photo identification document, CPF or the adolescent’s birth certificate. In addition, you must present proof of residence with an address in Curitiba, which can be in the father’s or mother’s name, attached to a document that proves the affiliation.

In cases of leases not formalized by real estate agencies, proof of residence address must be presented with a statement from the owner of the property, with legal responsibility for the lease and information.

permanent disability

To get vaccinated, adolescents with disabilities will also need to present any of the following documents:

– Urbs transportation card exempt for Persons with Permanent Disabilities (identified with the letter “L” in the upper right corner)

– Identity issued from 2019 with the indication “Person with Disabilities”

– Medical statement made available on the CRM-PR portal, issued by the doctor who accompanies you, with the indication of Permanent Disability.

– Adolescents with permanent disabilities accompanied by the Health Units of Curitiba will receive a message through the Saúde Já application, warning that they are eligible for the vaccine.

Comorbidities

Will be contemplated on Thursday (23/9), adolescents born from September 24, 2003 and in 2004 as a whole, who are proven to have any of the diseases listed by the Ministry of Health in the National Vaccination Plan (see list below). To get vaccinated:

– Patients cared for and monitored by the Health Units of Curitiba by SUS do not need to carry a document proving their comorbidity. They will be notified through a message sent by Plataforma Saúde Já, in the app or website.

– Patients from the private network must present the medical statement available on the CRM-PR portal issued by the accompanying physician, with an indication of the comorbidity listed by the Ministry of Health.

List of comorbidities for vaccination against covid-19

– Diabetes mellitus (any individual with diabetes);

– Severe chronic lung disease (individuals with severe lung disease including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, pulmonary fibrosis, pneumoconiosis, bronchopulmonary dysplasia and severe asthma with recurrent use of systemic corticosteroids or previous hospitalization for asthma attacks).

– Resistant Arterial Hypertension (patients whose blood pressure remains above the recommended goals with the use of three or more antihypertensive drugs of different classes, in maximum recommended and tolerated doses, administered frequently, appropriate dosage and proven adherence or with blood pressure controlled in use of four or more antihypertensive drugs);

– Stage 3 Arterial Hypertension (systolic blood pressure ≥180mmHg and/or diastolic blood pressure ≥110mmHg regardless of the presence of target-organ damage or comorbidity);

– Stage 1 and 2 Arterial Hypertension with target organ damage and/or comorbidity (systolic blood pressure between 140 and 179mmHg and/or diastolic between 90 and 109mmHg in the presence of target organ damage and/or comorbidity);

– Heart failure with reduced, intermediate or preserved ejection fraction; in stages B, C, or D, regardless of New York Heart Association functional class;

– Chronic cor-pulmonale, primary or secondary pulmonary hypertension;

– Hypertensive heart disease (left ventricular hypertrophy or dilatation, atrial and ventricular overload, diastolic and/or systolic dysfunction, damage to other target organs);

– Chronic coronary syndromes (stable angina pectoris, ischemic heart disease, post-acute myocardial infarction);

– Valvulopathies (valvular lesions with hemodynamic or symptomatic repercussions or with myocardial involvement);

– Cardiomyopathies of any etiologies or phenotypes; chronic pericarditis; rheumatic heart disease;

– Diseases of the aorta, great vessels and arteriovenous fistulas (aneurysms, dissections, hematomas of the aorta and other large vessels);

– Clinically important cardiac arrhythmias and/or associated heart disease (atrial fibrillation and flutter, among others);

– Congenital heart diseases in adults with hemodynamic repercussions, hypoxemic crises; cardiac insufficiency; arrhythmias; myocardial involvement;

– Cerebrovascular disease (ischemic or hemorrhagic stroke; transient ischemic attack; vascular dementia);

– Chronic kidney disease stage 3 or more (glomerular filtration rate < 60 ml/min/1.73 m2) and nephrotic syndrome;

– Immunosuppressed (solid organ or bone marrow transplanted individuals; people living with HIV; active systemic immune-mediated rheumatic diseases and using a dose of prednisone or equivalent > 10 mg/day or receiving pulse therapy with corticosteroids and/or cyclophosphamide; other individuals using immunosuppressants or with primary immunodeficiencies; cancer patients who underwent chemotherapy or radiotherapy in the last 6 months; hematologic malignancies);

– Severe hemoglobinopathies (sickle cell disease and thalassemia major);

– Morbid obesity (BMI ≥ 40);

– Down syndrome (trisomy of chromosome 21);

– Liver cirrhosis (Child liver cirrhosis – Pugh A, B or C);

– Chronic neurological diseases, cerebrovascular disease (ischemic or hemorrhagic stroke; transient ischemic attack; vascular dementia); chronic neurological diseases that impact respiratory function, individuals with cerebral palsy, multiple sclerosis, and similar conditions; hereditary and degenerative diseases of the nervous or muscular system; severe neurological impairment.

Vaccination sites

From 8am to 5pm

1 – US Pardinho Ombudsman

Rua 24 de Maio, 807 – Ouvidor Pardinho Square

2 – Reference Center, sports and physical activity

Rua Augusto de Mari, 2150 – Guaíra

3 – US Salvador Allende

Rua Celeste Tortato Gabardo, 1712 – Sítio Cercado

4 – US Parigot de Souza

Rua João Eloy de Souza, 111 – Sítio Cercado

5 – US Vila Diana

Rua René Descartes, 537 – Abranches

6 – Avelino Vieira Sports and Leisure Center

Rua Guilherme Ihlenfeldt, 233 – Bacacheri

7 – US Bairro Alto

Rua Jornalista Alceu Chichorro, 314 – Bairro Alto

8 – US Santa Efigênia

Rua Voltaire, 139 – Barreirinha

9 – US Jardim Paranaense

Rua Pedro Nabosne, 57 – Alto Boqueirão

10 – US Visitation

Rua Dr. Bley Zornig, 3136 – Boqueirão

11 – US Camargo

Rua Pedro Violani, 364 – Cajuru

12 – Uberaba US

Rua Cap. Leônidas Marques, 1392 – Uberaba

13 – CIC People’s Club

Rua Hilda Cadilhe de Oliveira, nº 700

14 – US Oswaldo Cruz

Rua Pedro Gusso, 3749 – Industrial City

15 – US Vila Feliz

Rua Pedro Gusso, 866 – New World

16 – US Aurora

500 Theofhilo Mansur Street – New World

17 – US Pines

Rua Joanna Emma Dalpozzo Zardo, 370 – Santa Felicidade

18 – US Orleans

Av. Ver. Toaldo Túlio, 4577 – Orleans

19 – US Campina do Siqueira

Rua General Mário Tourinho, 1684 – Campina do Siqueira

20 – Rua da Cidadania do Tatuquara

Rua Olivardo Konoroski Bueno, s/n

21 – Rua da Cidadania do Fazendinha

1,700 Carlos Klemtz Street

22 – US Santa Quiteria

Rua Divina Providência, 1445 – Santa Quitéria