Cleo Pires in a super tight dress impresses internet users: “Perfect”

Cleo saucer loves causing on their social networks. This time, the diva shared this Monday afternoon 20), some breathtaking clicks from anyone. However, as usual the famous received floods of compliments of your fans.

In the photos published byr Cleo Pires in your feed Instagram, it is possible to observe the actress using a dress in spaghetti strap and very sexy. It is noteworthy that the piece used by Glória Pires’ daughter, it’s nothing basic. The dress has a signature by the Fendi brand, and costs around R$ 7,000 reais.

Cleo Pires shares photos of her honeymoon with her husband

Some days ago, actress and model Cleo Pires, shared with fans, some clicks of their honeymoon with Leandro D’Lucca. the daughter of Fabio Junior, married the model in July this year.

visibly very happy in her published clicks, the actress chose the paradise Fernando de Noronha to enjoy her honeymoon with her lover. “My God, travel see if it never ends, please,” wrote the actress in the caption of her publication. “Father’s beauty! I love you”, said the actress’s husband, in his wife’s publication.

