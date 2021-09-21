Climbing on PSG? Newspaper reveals the backstage of the relationship between Messi and Pochettino and cites ‘conversation’ after replacement

The replacement of Lionel Messi was the main issue after the victory of the Paris Saint-Germain over the Lyon this Sunday (19), by 2 to 1, turnaround, in the classic of the round in the French Championship.

At the 31st minute of the 2nd half, Mauricio Pochettino put Hakimi in the place of the Argentine ace, who left the field with a face of few friends and did not greet the coach. In addition, he barely celebrated the winning goal scored by Mauro Icardi.

According to the newspaper L’Team and the website RMC Sport, Messi and Pochettino talked after the game and buried any problems that might have arisen.

Messi reportedly touched his knee shortly before leaving, suggesting a discomfort in the region. Therefore, the coach did not want to risk the player suffering an injury.

“Lionel Messi, after a shock received in his left knee, had an MRI this morning that confirms the signs of bone injury. A new exam will be performed in 48 hours”, communicated french club.

The Argentine, who did not train on Monday, should be left out of the next PSG match, which will visit Metz, this Wednesday, at 4 pm (GMT), with Star+ LIVE broadcast.

PSG remains the leader of the French Championship and with 100% utilization. Now there are 18 points in six matches – five more than the runner-up Marseille Olympics.