Coinbase gives up on launching cryptocurrency revenue product after threat of SEC lawsuit

SAO PAULO – Coinbase cryptocurrency brokerage announced this Monday (20) that it will no longer launch its digital currency lending service with interest income.

The news comes shortly after the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) warned that it would file a lawsuit against the broker if plans to launch this new product went ahead.

“As we continue our work to seek regulatory clarity for the crypto industry as a whole, we have made the difficult decision not to launch the USDC APY program,” Coinbase said in a statement.

In addition, the company said it has suspended the waiting list for this product while studying what will be done now. “We had pre-registrations for hundreds of thousands of customers across the country and we thank everyone for their interest,” says the note.

Dubbed “Lend”, this service was announced by Coinbase a few months ago and would allow its users to earn income from their cryptocurrency deposits on the platform through stablecoin US Dollar Coin (USDC), which has dollar parity.

This type of option has become a very attractive strategy because it manages to deliver a higher yield than the percentages offered by banks, especially in countries with very low interest rates.

On the other hand, this product has been subject to much criticism, including recent comments by the SEC, which states that this type of mechanism should be considered a security, entering into the regulator’s rules. And it is for this reason that the agency had sent a statement warning about the opening of the process.

In this regard, Brian Armstrong, CEO of Coinbase, criticized the SEC’s stance, saying that the brokerage contacted it, only receiving in response that it qualifies as a security, but without giving guidance on what should be done.

“[Integrantes da SEC] They refuse to tell us why they believe this [Lend] it is a security and, instead, they subpoena us with lots of data (and we comply), demand testimony from our employees (and we comply) to tell us that they will sue us if we go ahead with the release, not providing us with any explanation as to why” , said Armstrong on Twitter a few days ago.

Coibase shares closed this Monday’s session on the New York Stock Exchange with a drop of 3.53%, quoted at US$236.53.

