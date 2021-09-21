Commentator: ‘It’s a pleasure to see Botafogo play. It will go up three rounds in advance’

The stage of Botafogo under the command of the coach Enderson Moreira it is splendid. There are 31 points out of 36 played, which made the team start from the edge of the relegation zone to third place in the Serie B. to the commentator Ronaldo Castro, from the program “Os Donos da Bola”, from the “Band”, Alvinegro was left in the 3-1 victory over the Nautical.

– I’m tired of saying that Botafogo is the best team in Serie B, it’s a pleasure to see them play today. Did the team ever despair with the goal conceded at the beginning? You don’t see, you trust. It went up, created a series of opportunities, because Náutico made the 1-0 that it didn’t expect and backed off. It’s a team that we see great confidence, good rapport, good physical condition and walks fast to return to Serie A. Three was a little yes. It was to gain much more for the opportunities it created – praised Ronaldo Castro, who is already designing access.

– For me, it will qualify and go to Serie A next year. Botafogo for me winning about four games is already there. The difference for Vasco is ten points, with a game in hand. Will qualify for the Series three rounds in advance – completed.

Botafogo’s next opponent is the CSA, Thursday, in Maceio.