Commentators approve of Willian’s debut at Corinthians and value Giuliano’s performance

This last Sunday, Corinthians faced América-MG, in a match valid for the 21st round of the Brasileirão, and only got a 1-1 draw. The biggest highlights before and after the clash were the debut of Willian and the performance of Giuliano , author of the Corinthians goal.

“6.5 (score in the game), I think he did well, he played a good game, he took part in the goal. He’s still not at his best level, he missed a bit, but he played well. I really liked Willian, I really liked Gabriel Pereira and Giuliano. Giuliano is a player who changes the pace. Corinthians is a team with the longest possessions at this time in the championship, and this has a lot to do with Giuliano’s ability to circulate the ball.“, analyzed PVC in the podcast “The table” of Globe Sports.

The numbers of shirt 10 in his first game of the season showed a good use of passes. The midfielder hit 31 out of 35 attempts, resulting in a 91% hit rate. Similarly, shirt 11 also stands out in this offensive stat: he is the athlete from Alvinegro who hits the most passes, with 91% of success.

“I think the first point I see at Corinthians is the physical aspect. These players, they have to first get into the best physical shape so that they can perform in the best possible way. Willian played yesterday, I think within the possibility of what he arrived at, he prepared, I think he played well. It is logical that it is far from what he can yield, because he will yield much more than that, because he is a player of good quality, above average,” declared Ricardinho.

It is worth remembering that the last official game played by Timão’s last reinforcement of the season took place over four months ago. In an interview with Premiere, after the end of the game, the athlete himself recognized the need for game rhythm, but stated that this will be achieved over the weeks.

“The Giuliano of everyone who arrived, I think he’s the one in the best physical condition and that’s why it’s performing better in these games since it debuted. He scored a goal yesterday, he’s a player with an important characteristic, because he’s an organizer, but at the same time he gets ahead, he can get the finish as he did yesterday with a draw,” concluded Ricardinho.

Giuliano’s performance was approved by Fiel, who elected him as the best player in the match against América-MG, in a vote in the My Timon. The midfielder’s average was 8.5. Completing the standout podium, the fans chose Gabriel Pereira and Willian, which averaged 7.5 and 7.3, respectively.

See more at: Campeonato Brasileiro, Willian and Giuliano.