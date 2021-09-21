Commission recognizes harassment of Caboclo and increases punishment of president of CBF – 20/09/2021 – Sports

After not having recognized harassment in the actions of Rogério Caboclo with an employee of the CBF, the Ethics Committee of the entity reviewed its position on Monday (20) and decided to increase the penalty for removal of the president from 15 to 21 months.

The information was initially published by UOL and confirmed by sheet.

The president was accused by his secretary of moral and sexual harassment and was removed from office on 6 June. Initially, however, the commission only understood that he had had an “inappropriate conduct” and suspended him for 15 months from the command of the entity.

This initial decision made room for Caboclo to return to the position during his term, which ends only in April 2023. With the new punishment, discounting the time already served since the beginning of the removal, the agent will return to one month from the end of its management.

This Monday (20), the commission changed its understanding and interpreted that there was, indeed, a violation of the CBF article that deals with sexual and moral harassment.

The change came a day after Fantástico aired an interview with the employee. On Rede Globo’s program, aired last Sunday (19), she confirmed the accusations made and spoke about the impact of the harassment on her life: “A pain that never ends. It’s a pain that never leaves me”.

“My depression reached a level that I thought: I’m going to die. The next day, I thought it wouldn’t be so bad, I needed the job. Only I arrived [à CBF] and it was worse”, he said in an excerpt of the testimony.

The Ethics Committee, formed by Carlos Renato de Azevedo Ferreira, Amilar Alves and Marco Aurélio Klein, says in a document obtained by sheet, that the change in posture occurred after a request for revision by the secretary.

“I recognize the alleged reports of ethical violations of sexual and moral harassment committed [por Rogério Caboclo]”, says an excerpt from Ferreira’s argument.

For it to be valid, the decision must be ratified by the General Assembly of the CBF (composed of the 27 state football federations).

Wanted by sheet, CBF stated that it will not manifest itself. Rogério Caboclo, through his advisor, spoke about the decision.

“The change of opinion of the CBF ethics commission does not exist in the legal world and happens ‘coincidentally’ 24 hours after the partial interview aired on a TV program. It is another episode of the frame built by opponents to remove Rogério Caboclo from the presidency and allow, thus, that former corrupt leaders return to command the entity”, says the manager’s communication team, in a note sent to the report.

In audios recorded by this employee, released by Fantástico in July, and which culminated in her removal, it is possible to hear the top hat questioning if she masturbated and had a romance with another employee of the institution.

The representative is also investigated by the Ethics Committee in two other processes. One for moral and sexual harassment and the other for moral harassment.

Caboclo believes that his removal from the presidency is the result of a sequence of actions orchestrated by Marco Polo Del Nero behind the scenes. The former representative of the entity, banned from football after a corruption scandal in 2015, is still a very influential figure in the CBF.