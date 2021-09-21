Company started to sell the 1st concrete tile with solar panel in Brazil

Eternit announced the start of larger-scale production of the first concrete tile with a solar panel in Brazil, the BIG-F10. The product is manufactured by Tégula Solar, a division of the brand for capturing solar energy, it does not require the installation of an extra panel and each unit is capable of generating up to 9.16 watts with the help of a sunny day.

The generation of electricity with the help of sunlight is nothing new for the world, not even for Brazil. Most companies create panels that are added over the roof or slab of the premises, but a Brazilian company recently created and started to market one that is part of the tile and the material used is concrete.

The first tests of this tile were carried out at the end of last year, installing the set on a roof in São Bento do Sapucaí. There were 400 tiles there and the entire apparatus was capable of producing an average of 400 kWh per month. Another site in the same experiment increased the total number of tiles to 467 and power generation reached 590 kWh per month.

“By capturing solar energy during the day, considering the region’s solar radiation and the east-west orientation of the roof, it will be possible to save up to R$300.00 on the energy bill. If there is any, the surplus is injected into the network for consumption at night, for example”, comments Luiz Antonio Lopes, business development manager at Eternit.

The production of roof tiles with solar panels has been carried out in Atibaia (SP) since mid-2020, but only for tests like this one. Production for sale started now, in early September. The manufacturer estimates the useful life of each tile at 20 years, as the product comes with protection to resist wind, rain and even hail. Regular cleaning every six months is the only recommendation for the tile to keep generating the same electricity for all that time.

